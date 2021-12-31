Israeli Army Innovation Chief on Technology, Revolution, Defeat to Kasparov-Israel News





Somewhere in his teen, Brig. General Eran Niv was a member of the Israeli National Youth Team for Chess, a member of Kibbutz Elez, and a chess champion of the Workers Settlement Movement. Recruited by the Nahar Paramilitary, Niv was forced to abandon his intensive occupation of the game. Over the last two years, he has returned to his old hobbies and discovered a whole new world. “Everything is done through computers and smartphones, and computers are the god of games.”

When Niv finished his term as Chief of Staff Combat Methods and Innovation Units this month, his officers organized a surprise for him: Meeting with Idols. Former world chess champion and today Garry Kasparov, an international leader in issues related to both innovation and the struggle for democracy, visited Israel. The meeting with Kasparov was arranged for Niv, including conversation and of course chess games, but Niv of course lost. “I opposed him for 18 minutes,” he says. “Then my fortress collapsed and within another two minutes he closed the victory. He was then kind enough to rebuild the move and show me where I was wrong.”

Skip-Listen: Why Israel Ranks Decisions to Keep Diaspora Jews Out for Years

Hear: Why Israel’s decision to keep the Diaspora Jews out is ranked for years

I write here in the past that I have been trying to meet Niv for a year or two every year because I found Niv to be one of the most interesting voices in the army for the past 20 years or so. Next month, he will be promoted to Major General and appointed Chief of Staff’s Cyber ​​Defense Unit. His last position was extraordinary. The Chief of Staff invented this feature after deeply recognizing the need to accelerate the process of change and innovation in the Israeli Defense Forces. Many involve the development and assimilation of new technologies. Along with this, Niv led a board of directors established to improve the military’s response to steep ballistic fires, rockets and missiles launched at Israel’s homefront.

Over the last two years, Niv said: I never imagined how big and complex the army was and all the multiple areas in which it was involved. Innovation and transformation leaders can certainly expect a painful encounter with reality in the military. The army tends to be conservative in nature.

“Conservatism is a hallmark of all people and all societies and is almost always justified,” says Niv. “People aren’t always waiting for you. Sometimes you are perceived as a threat, sometimes as an opportunity. [branches and units] It’s much better and much more experienced than you might think. They thought of most ideas at once. And if you’ve already come up with an original and promising idea, then the distance to realization is huge. Sometimes you need to know how to fail when trying things out. ”

So why make an effort? “Major changes in organizations and human society as a whole stem from the same destructive ideas, and only a few of them, about 1.5%, shape the world.” Niv changes the face of war. It mentions three revolutions. Railroads about 150 years ago, integrated fire and information development about 20 years ago (the United States and to some extent Israel played a historic role), and the Digital Revolution, it’s ongoing.

To explain his claim, Niv cites Israel’s long experience in developing defense systems against missiles and rockets. “We tried to develop an interception via a chemical laser, but it failed, but it wasn’t a waste because it was the way we reached the development of Iron Dome. It’s appropriate for over a decade. Providing a response, Israel is now beginning to move on to the next auxiliary interception layer via electric lasers. Technology is changing, political diplomatic situations are changing, enemies, and we are changing too. It’s impossible to expect us to stay in the same place and still keep up with the pace. It’s unclear if what worked in the previous war will work in the next. ”

Related article

The work of the unit founded by Niv fits into another central aspect of IDF’s Momentum Multi-Year Plan. It is the establishment of a multidimensional unit that acts as a kind of greenhouse to investigate the ability of Chief of Staff Abib Kochabi to expect to be gradually replicated. In another unit. Niv has also launched a project that characterizes tech companies rather than the military. They include an entrepreneurial and innovation center that addresses difficult but basic problems for which no response was found on regular channels, the creation of an academic military university for innovation, and the award of the Chief of Staff Award or Innovation. included.

In a farewell greeting to the troops, Niv said he did not yet feel that “we had crossed the other side.” We have not yet succeeded in breaking the military system for transformation and have not yet planted a systematic and orderly path for renewal and initiative. ”

To Haaretz, he said: Such a process is costly and time consuming, and ultimately requires reaching the operational edge of the combat unit. If not, we are not working. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-israeli-army-s-innovation-chief-on-tech-revolution-and-losing-to-kasparov-1.10505685 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos