Experts share 2022 legal industry forecasts





Big Law talent war continues

Big Row Associates, overworked in a trading avalanche, were given salary increases and special bonuses in 2021 by companies desperate to keep them.

2022 is expected to be hot as well, according to recruiters.

Insiders talked to four industry experts to find out what’s ahead of the legal industry in 2022. They said there were no signs that the torrent of legal affairs would be slow enough to affect the situation in the talent market.

Legal technology industry matures

This year was an exciting year for legal technology. M & A activity has skyrocketed, capital has overflowed, and a record number of companies have entered the public market.

Law firms and corporate legal departments are doubling technology, from how to manage contracts to how to close transactions.

According to experts, many of the trends that defined legal technology this year will continue into 2022. Insiders talked to seven legal tech experts about the biggest trends in 2021 and how they will be shaped a year ahead.

Bankruptcy will recover again

In 2021, the number of submissions for Chapter 11 decreased by record, but the calm will not last forever. Bankruptcy lawyers are preparing for the busy 2022 as Omicron’s surge disrupts travel and return to office plans.

Bankruptcy experts said companies in the hospitality, physical retail, travel, and commercial real estate sectors appear to be particularly vulnerable as the pandemic expands and federal stimulus measures weaken.

“There will be some cracks in the first and second quarters of next year,” said Migen Really, co-chair of Duane Morris’ Business Restructuring and Treasury Restructuring Group.

Insiders spoke to Really and four other bankruptcy lawyers to find out what’s ahead in 2022.

M & A remains busy

The mergers and acquisitions set a huge record in 2021, and lawyers anticipate a busy 2022 with the heartbeat of traders.

Interest rates may rise and debt transactions may be curtailed. And government scrutiny can delay or stop cross-border transactions. Nevertheless, lawyers expect transactions to continue to flow.

Insiders talked to seven top M & A lawyers about the New Year. This is what they said.

