This time BlackBerry actually dies on January 4th





Dear friends, gathered here today to mourn the death of the once-loved mobile monarch, BlackBerry. And yes, I understand that this isn’t the first time I’ve announced the death of a company or its device (and this may not be the last, for the reasons described below), but this is a legacy BlackBerry. It’s a very clear ending to the hardware.

As of January 4, the company says that mobile phones and tablets running BlackBerry will definitely stop working with BlackBerry 7.1 and earlier, BlackBerry 10, or its tablet operating system, the BlackBerry PlayBook. There is no guarantee that you can make calls, send text messages, use data, establish SMS connections, or even call 9-1-1 on either Wi-Fi or mobile phones. It sounds pretty badly dead to us.

If for some reason you or your loved one is still using the original BlackBerry, it’s a good idea to make a New Year’s resolution and pry it gently and firmly out of your hands. After January 4th, it’s just a brick. (However, BlackBerry devices running Android will continue to work normally.)

An elegant phone for a more civilized era: BlackBerry 8310. Image: The Verge

But, as hinted at above, this may not be the last BlackBerry death we announce. The company has been slowly and severely declining since the dominant era of the late 2000s, when the QWERTY keyboard and security reputation gained 50% market share in the United States, but such a renowned brand is the last wreckage. Of value that must be squeezed for. (Its parent company, BlackBerry Limited, is focused on selling cybersecurity software.)

BlackBerry tried to reboot with the new operating system BlackBerry 10 (failed) in 2013 and switched to creating Android devices in 2015 (which also failed). Then, in 2016, we started licensing the brand to third-party manufacturers such as TCL. This is still the way BlackBerry is named, and in 2020 announced that a Texas company named Onward Mobility will manufacture a 5G Android-powered BlackBerry device with a full QWERTY keyboard to be released in 2021.

Well, the clock is pretty ticking (Onward Mobility hasn’t shared news or updates on its website since January 2021), but at least not, whether that particular effort lives or dies. Gives us the opportunity to meet again for our funeral. We have to get together someday in a really kind situation. What about your aunt and uncle anyway?

