New Year’s Eve 2021: Google Doodle for this new year





On the last day of 2021, Google came up with a graffiti marking New Year’s Eve 2021 with small lights, giant candies, and confetti.

The Google homepage New Year’s Eve Doodle was released Thursday night at 12:00 and is ready for next year.

New Year’s Eve 2021: Google Doodle Design

Google features a giant candy written in 2021. When the clock reaches midnight and the New Year comes, it looks like pop.

The idea behind the graffiti is cute but simple. Also, various colors are displayed.

This year’s Google Doodle is simpler than its predecessor. This year’s Doodle does not contain various descriptions of the giant design.

Google’s graffiti archive contains wraps for 2021 New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve 2021: Last year’s Google Doodle

Last year, Google created some fun and elaborate Doodles. Some of the famous ones are the Tokyo Olympics and some others.

Last year, Google Doodle also paid tribute to many Indian celebrities, including Tamil actor Shivaji Ganasan and scientist Dr. Kamallanadib. Also to Sweden’s DJ Avicii and Otto Wichterle, an investor in soft contact lenses.

New Year’s Eve 2021: Pandemic State

Similar to 2020, there will be an increasing number of new variants of Covid-19 in 2021. New variants are beginning to cause panic and are contributing to the increase in cases.

Medical professionals, professionals, and governments around the world are on the alert for new infectious diseases.

However, on the bright side, the new variant is thought to cause mild illness.

New cases have been reported in countries such as the United States, France and the United Kingdom.

The increase in cases has forced authorities to re-impose restrictions in their own country.

