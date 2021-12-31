CIO listens to technical buzzwords that need to go





Some are just hackneys. Others signal something, but it has no specific meaning. Others nod to a bright virtual future that they may or may not offer. However, some people are frustrated.

At the end of the year, the CIO Journal asked tech executives for tech words and phrases that they wanted to confuse in 2022.

CIO as a gymnast?

Carman Wenkov, Chief Information Officer of Dollar General Corporation, has nominated his favorite agile in 2021.

He said it was too meaningful and was considered a hammer that could solve everything.

Buzzwords that released 10,000 books

It’s time to abandon innovation.

Anil Bhatt, CIO of Anthem Inc, thinks that innovation is built into everything we do, so we need to eliminate innovation in the context of what we’re using these days. We move forward.

Are we men?

The CIO of Shadman Zafar, Citigroup Inc.’s global consumer bank, requires everyone to unprogram from the language that works best for their machine, such as synchronization.

Let’s use more human terms to describe human interactions, he said.

Another thing he shouldn’t miss is practical insights.

Other types are useless, so you don’t have to waste time on other insights and you can remove practical adjectives! He said.

The most lively of all of them

Brian Rice, CIO of Cardinal Health, thinks about the implications of digital transformation.

What does digital mean? What does conversion mean? What does digital transformation mean? So I think it will benefit all of us if we try to find a better way to explain it.

Opposite of analog

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. CIO Paul von Autenried has a digital problem. It is used as a noun, not as the word itself. For example, are you already doing digital?

I’m always trying to ask people when to use the word digital. Follow it with nouns such as digital strategy, digital capabilities, and digital innovation.

The future is cloudy

Amerisource Bergen Corp. Mark Spykerman, CIO of, suggests that everyone first remove the cloud from their vocabulary.

He said there are many ways to solve the problem, beyond just the cloud.

Machine learning cancellation

That is Ubiquitous AI.

No one opposes the use of artificial intelligence. Merck & Co. Inc. Dave Williams, Chief Information Officer and Digital Officer, says AI will provide tremendous value over the coming decades, despite the hype and abuse of the word AI itself. ..

I also agree with Colleen Berube, CIO of Zendesk Inc.

It was overused, misunderstood, and always presumed to be good, she said.

Title change

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Francesco Tinto, CIO of the company, said that when people use the product manager, he gets hooked.

Everything is a product. He said everyone was a product manager.

Professional tips

For those who have developed an unhealthy dependence on jargon, Edward Wagoner, CIO of Jones Lang LaSalle, offers antidotes.

I challenge myself that if you are using technical buzzwords that you have to explain to mothers (everyone) over 80 years old, you need to use a more familiar, descriptive and comprehensive language He started to do it, he said.

