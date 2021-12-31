Removed 61,114 Content in November in India: Google Compliance Report





Google received 26,087 complaints from users in November and removed 61,114 content based on those complaints, tech giants said in a monthly transparency report.

In addition to user reports, Google also removed 3,75,468 content in November as a result of auto-discovery.

Google received 24,569 complaints from users and removed 48,594 content based on those complaints in October, but auto-discovery removed 3,84,509 content.

US-based companies have made these disclosures as part of their compliance with Indian IT regulations that came into force in May this year.

In its latest report, Google received 26,087 complaints from individual users in India via the mechanism specified in November (November 1-30, 2021) and removed them as a result of user complaints. The number of actions is 61,114.

These complaints are related to third-party content that appears to be infringing local laws or personal rights regarding Google’s important social media mediator (SSMI) platform, the report said.

“Some requests claim infringement of intellectual property rights, while others claim violations of local law prohibiting content types for reasons such as defamation. If you receive a complaint about content on the platform, I will evaluate it carefully. “

Content removal was done in several categories, including copyright (60,387), trademarks (535), evasion (131), court orders (56), and raw sexual content (5).

Google may specify multiple items where a single complaint may be related to the same or different content, and each unique URL for a particular complaint is considered an individual “item” to be removed. I explained that it will be done.

For user complaints, the Delete Action number represents the number of items whose content was partially deleted or restricted during the one-month reporting period as a result of a particular complaint, and for auto-discovery, Delete. The Action number represents the number of instances that Google has deleted content or malicious users have lost access to Google services as a result of the auto-discovery process.

In addition to user reports, Google said it will invest heavily in fighting harmful content online, using technology to detect it and remove it from the platform.

“This includes using an automated detection process for some products to prevent the spread of harmful content such as child sexual abuse and violent radical content.

“To balance privacy and user protection, quickly remove content that violates community guidelines and content policies, and limit content (for example, age-restricted content that may not be suitable for all viewers). , Or otherwise violates the guidelines and policies that keep content public. “

Google said auto-discovery could act faster and more accurately to implement guidelines and policies. He added that these delete actions could remove content or terminate access to Google services by malicious individuals.

Under IT regulations, large digital platforms with more than 5 million users are required to publish regular monthly compliance reports detailing the complaints they receive and the actions taken in response to them.

The report should also include a number of specific communication links or pieces of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access for proactive monitoring performed using automated tools.

