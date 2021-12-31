Five of the best innovations in 2021, including Riot Games and Posterscope





As part of the Best of 2021 series, journalists have selected their favorite award-winning works this year.

Look back at the winners of the 2021 Global Awards Program throughout the holiday season. The program includes Marketing Drum Awards, Digital Industry Drum Awards, B2B Drum Awards and more.

Here are some of the best works to win in the Innovation of the Year category at The Drum Awards.

Channel 4 BrandM4tch by 4 Sales, Infosum and Mediarithmics

With Channel 4s Brandm4tch, the highest commercial innovation winner at The Drum Awards for Online Media, advertisers can match their own first-party data against All 4s 24 million registered users to create their own custom audience segment without cookies. It can be created in a GDPR compliant way.

City University of London, anything can clear the monitor

Selected for this year’s innovation at The Drum Awards for Search, Clearing Monitor increases the flow of information to multiple parallel advertising campaigns, enables better optimization and tactical decision making, reduces costs and ROI. A hybrid machine learning tool to improve.

In the turmoil of Clearing 2020, Clearing Monitor has made a decisive difference at City, University of London, allowing uncertain student search behavior to handle the extra complexity as it has become more unpredictable than ever. became.

Thanks to Clearing Monitor and Anything is possibles search marketing experts, City was able to lower cost-per-click and increase all clicks. Beyond clicks, clearing page web visits were converted at a higher rate, delivering more quality candidates.

Posterscope Recycled paper Posterscope won the Innovation category at The Drum Awards for Out-of-Home.

Due to unsustainable levels of paper consumption and OOH paper posters, Posterscope is researching 100% recycled products that provide green printing technology for small format posters without compromising quality. And spent several months developing.

Unlike today’s paper, which has no recycled content, Posterscope used deinked and pulped paper before reaching the papermaking stage. Whereas the old process used chlorine to lighten the paper, this recycling process eliminates the need for chlorine and makes all the inks used plant-based and environmentally friendly.

Working with Nestlé to realize that vision, Posterscope brought a whole new paper technology to the streets with the launch of the Quality Streets Intrigue campaign, winning innovation in the out-of-home sector of The Drum Awards for Out-of. .. -House.

Ozone Project Ozone Marketplace

Ozone Marketplace was launched to provide advertisers and agencies with a direct connection to Ozones Premium Inventory as customers seek alternatives to open market programmatic.

Named Best Sellside Innovation in The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising, Ozone Marketplace delivers impressive efficiency and results through a single connection. Its creation enables enterprise-level integration, from the majority of major agency groups such as GroupM, Omnicom, Dentsu, and directly from brands such as Vodafone and P & G, which have in-house digital marketing elements. Generates involvement and investment. activity,

Riot Games Unit 9 Battle of the Baron

League of Legends: Unit 9 turns YouTube Live into a collaborative multiplayer story experience for fans around the world as Wildlift expands its open beta to Vietnam, Oceania, Taiwan, Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, North Africa and Russia. By changing, the world that supported the celebration of Riot Games.

Named the Best Technology-Driven Innovation of the Year at The Drum Awards for Marketing and hosted the Battle of the Greatest Baron on YouTube Live. Anyone, anywhere, can take part in the biggest baron battle in history and enter live chat to defeat the beast. The global gaming community has worked together to defeat Baron Nashor in an unprecedented way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedrum.com/news/2021/12/31/5-the-best-innovations-won-2021-including-riot-games-and-posterscope The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos