Google announces new graffiti with year-end celebration dash





On the last day of the year, Google came up with a festive scribble that marks New Year’s Eve 2021 with small lights, giant candies, jacklights, and confetti. On Google’s homepage, Doodle was released as soon as the clock hit 12 at midnight on Thursday for 2022.

Thedoodle features a huge candy with the word “2021” in the middle. It looks like you’re waiting for the clock to ring at midnight on Friday (December 31st). The idea behind Google Doodle is simple and cute, and the word Google displays different colors.

This year’s Google Doodle didn’t come with a variety of descriptions and designs. Instead, it is kept explicitly to signal the arrival of the New Year. This is the end of New Year’s Eve in 2021. I wrote Google in the graffiti archive.

Last year, Google marked some fun and elaborate Doodles. One thing to keep in mind is the Doodle Champion Island Games, which was held to honor the Tokyo Olympics, and the pizza cut test, which was held on December 8.

In addition, Google Doodle paid tribute to famous celebrities such as Tamil actor Shivaji Ganesan, scientist Dr. Kamallanadib, Swedish DJ Avicii, and soft contact lens inventor Otto Wichterle.

Since 2020, the coronavirus has ended this year in a difficult situation. Again this year, highly contagious variants of Omicron have begun to cause panic, contributing to the surge in cases. Due to new infectious diseases, medical professionals, professionals, and governments around the world are also very alert.

However, while Omicron is thought to cause mild illness, infection levels have reached record highs in countries such as the United States, France and the United Kingdom, forcing authorities to impose restrictions in parts of the world. ..

