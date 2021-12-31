Pixel 6 December update postponed to January





Google’s Pixel smartphones are known for their quick updates, but the December 2021 security patch had a number of issues and a mysterious delay for many who were silent by Google. Today, the company has finally confirmed that the December 2021 update for the Pixel 6 has been suspended and will be fixed next week.

In a forum post, Google has confirmed that the December 2021 update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been suspended. The company doesn’t provide insight into how long the update was suspended, given that most of our readers reported in a poll last week that they hadn’t received the update yet.

The December update rollout was suspended due to a call issue on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This is probably the same issue that users reported earlier this month in Europe. Fixes for these issues have since been identified, and Google says the solution will arrive in January, along with all the other changes and features that were supposed to be available in the December update.

However, Google adds that many Pixel 6 owners will not have access to the update for nearly two months, as the next update will not arrive until “late” in January.

After some users reported disconnection or disconnection, the Pixel team suspended software updates to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices in December. We have identified a fix that will be rolled out in a software update by late January. This update also includes all the fixes and improvements originally planned for December. If you received a December software update on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and you still have mobile connectivity issues, use the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) to revert to the previous software version and factory conditions. Can be reset to. Back up your phone before restoring to a previous software version. If you are not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, no action is required. We apologize for any inconvenience, but please wait for a while until the correction starts.

Pixel 6 Details:

* This article has been updated to clarify when the January update will arrive on the Pixel 6.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/12/30/pixel-6-december-update-delay/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos