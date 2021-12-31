Hyundai has stopped the advance of hydrogen and is hindering the heyday of H2: Report





The year-end change of key executives seems to be the root cause of these rumors. In addition to the R & D leader, key players, including the former head of the fuel cell team, have taken on new roles in the company. Official Spox says the changes are intended to strengthen the team. Talking Heads suspects more vicious reasons, such as fuel cell membrane durability challenges.

Hyundai has stopped the advance of hydrogen and is hindering the heyday of H2: Return to report video

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, and the by-product of waste after consumption is just water, but there are many worries when trying to develop hydrogen as a fuel for automobiles. The main issue revolves around the proper storage and transportation of goods. Refueling hydrogen-powered vehicles remains a challenge in almost every region of North America until the nut breaks.

Also note that Hyundai has recently undergone numerous title changes. In particular, Peter Schreier and Albert Biaman were greatly influenced as advisors in their respective design and technical fields. The fingerprints of these two people are on the entire list of Hyundai and Kia today, which means that the movement of the company is important.

In another major move, the company apparently stopped its efforts to develop internal combustion engines and slammed the souls of 12,000 people struggling with these programs in Namyang into EV development. In the future, Hyundai Motor is expected to release only machines that have been electrified to some extent, whether they are hybrid vehicles, PHEVs, or full-on power.

In an internal email allegedly written by the head of research and development, the company repeatedly states that it will use the large assets of the past to create future appliances. The email stated that these changes would be an important starting point for New Year’s changes.

In other words, don’t expect the company’s electric tsunami to end with the IONIQ5 Kona EV. We look forward to seeing what the group is preparing for 2022.

