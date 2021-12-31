Telegram gets new features ahead of the new year





The popular messenger app Telegram has begun publishing new updates with new features for the 2022 New Year.

Some features include reaction emoji, message translation, spoilers, thematic QR codes, and more.

Let’s take a brief look at what’s new in Telegram.

Reactions: According to the company, each reaction is displayed in its own animation, and the user does not have to respond with a text reply, instead responds with simple steps using a vast library of reaction emojis.

For Android:[チャット設定]>[クイックリアクション]Go to. For iOS: Stickers and Emojis>[クイックリアクション]Go to.

What’s new in Telegram

There is always a reaction in private chat. For groups and channels, the administrator decides whether to turn on reactions and chooses reaction emojis that can be used in chat. Administrators can control reactions via Group or Channel Information Page> Edit> Reactions.

Message Translation: This update will allow millions of users to translate foreign languages ​​with the Telegram Messenger app.

The translation feature is available on all Android devices that support Telegram, but devices with an Apple iPhone require the latest iOS 15 or later version. The number of supported languages ​​is the same as the languages ​​available in the OS (Operating System).

Telegram translation function.

[設定]>> >>[言語]To enable translation in. Therefore, the user can add a dedicated translation button to the context menu when selecting a message. Users can also exclude fluently spoken languages ​​and hide the translate buttons for those messages.

Spoilers This is a fun and interactive messaging feature. This option allows you to send and use the spoiler format to hide certain parts of the text. This also applies to chat lists and notifications. When the recipient taps the message, hidden text is displayed as needed.

Telegram spoiler function

Theme-based QR code

With this update, Telegram users will be able to generate QR codes for all users with public usernames. This also works for groups, channels and bots. Here’s how to create a QR code:

The new QR code icon is next to a person’s username (or from the chat info page), choose the best color and pattern, then print, post, or share the QR code to other apps and platforms. ..

Telegram also brings new dedicated features to the Mac. The new update improves the context menu of the Messenger app. Add new shortcut tips and introduce animated icons to all menu items in your app.

