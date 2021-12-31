Derby history plotted on Google Maps





A quick scan of the Derby Google Maps can display almost every inch of the city. But not only can you see all the attractions (and sites), but you can also see what was in different places.

Jack Walsh, a former president of the Derby Historical Society, recently announced his custom Google Maps featuring historically important locations in the city. Walsh said he made it because he wanted to show that the history of the inhabitants embraced their daily lives in various ways, large and small.

The effort he said is more urgent as the economic redevelopment that will change the face of the derby again is set to take place. He said his map would connect the cities of the past with their future.

According to Walsh, it will help give identity to all of this new development that commemorates the past and at the same time plans for the future.

The map was first published in November, but Walsh announced it in late December as a post on the city’s Facebook page. He had previously posted historical notes about the city, along with his role as a teacher and the Historical Society.

The title of the historic map was Historic Birmingham Borough, which was the name of what is now the downtown area of ​​Derby. Locations include post offices, train stations, and libraries. Users can click on a marker that displays a brief description of the photo and landmark on the map.

These markers help residents understand some of the names the city has chosen to use in the development of trolley point apartment projects and the like.

Why do you call it Trolley Square? How do people know why you came up with the name? Now, Walsh said there is an important history around the derby trolley and train.

But it also includes private residences like the former home of Henry Shelton Sanford, an American ambassador to Belgium during the Civil War. He later became a central figure in the colonization known as the Free State of Congo, and soon became a notorious example of Western imperialism.

According to Sanford’s official website, he is also recognized as the founder of Sanford, Florida.

The location of his former home is now a parking lot.

The map also contains relics from the industrialization of the Derby, including the Klaus Corset Factory, which is also a National Register of Historic Places. After that, the location was changed to an apartment.

Although the map was recently created, Walsh was encouraged to build a map based on earlier, such as listing the national locations of fountains built in the same style as those on the Derby Greenway. Said that. Over the years, other states and local governments have created their own custom Google Maps listing places of historical interest.

Another historic piece of Walshs was the Valley Heritage Driving Tour, created in 2000 in collaboration with a Derby-based Electronic Valley nonprofit organization. It’s not a map, but it’s a bulleted list of historical locations around the town, so it served a similar purpose.

Walsh said so far that people are reacting positively to it. He said he was still adding more places and hoped that the general public would also participate.

People who commented on Facebook seem to like the idea. I haven’t gone out and asked for it, so I can’t say what the overall (reaction) is, he said. I hope others will like it and I hope the city will adopt it.

The map also shows where Walsh wants the city to commemorate.

Once the project is approved, the city should ask the developers to include a memorial plaque in the building. Or you should ask to include a memorial shield embedded in the sidewalk to commemorate a person, place, or thing that is important to history and that you saw elsewhere where you did it. He said.

Development of the national highway No. 34 widening project is scheduled to begin next year, and condominiums are also planned in the city center. Marker reminds the population that future prosperity does not occur in a vacuum and that continued development is based on previous achievements.

Derby has had a tough year in the last few years, and sometimes we forget how wonderful this was, and will be, Walsh.

