Local teens challenge human-centered engineering techniques





December 30, 2021

To succeed in today’s more challenging engineering efforts, you need to master the use of an ever-expanding set of high-tech tools and advanced skill sets. But today’s engineering educators look beyond meeting the rigorous technical requirements for defining benchmarks for ideal and optimal problem-solving results.

Instead, they advocate for engineering professionals to adopt additional priorities. They include consideration of things that are not traditionally emphasized, or even mentioned in textbooks: commitment to social responsibility as a guide, community consciousness, and even compassion and empathy. Jennifer Blaine Kristen (left), an associate professor of electrical engineering at Arizona State University, and two students who won the MAKERS Challenge Award for developing hardware technology solutions to help infants with Down syndrome.Download full image provided by photos of Southwest Human Development

Such high aspirations are an integral part of the framework of engineering projects at the Community Services (EPICS) of the Ira A. Fulton Faculty of Engineering at Arizona State University. This program is based on the spirit of the community that propelled the emergence of a new concept, often referred to as human-centered engineering.

Based on a concept founded at Purdue University over 25 years ago, ASU’s undergraduate programs have provided thousands of students with a hands-on learning experience as a social entrepreneur. They design, build and deploy systems to help charities, nonprofits and schools advance their mission by solving engineering-based problems.

For over a decade, ASU has been part of a national EPICS consortium that includes dozens of major universities.

Fulton School is also one of the educational institutions that has expanded the EPICS program to provide these experiences to young students. Over the last decade, the EPICS High program has shown thousands of high school students in Arizona how to conduct engineering education in ways that support their communities.

Ira A from Arizona State University. Tirupalavanam Ganesh (left), professor of engineering education at the Fulton Faculty of Engineering, poses with the overall winning team at the recent MAKERS of Change Assistive Technology Challenge. The event was a collaboration between a Southwestern human development organization and the Fulton School Engineering Project in a community services program for high school students.Photo courtesy of South West Community Development Council

This fall semester, through collaboration with Southwestern human development organizations, the program reached a particularly influential high point in these efforts at the annual EPICS High Olympiad Challenge. This event will help organizations work to develop and deliver technologies and services for children with disabilities.

EPICS High School students consist of 50 teams out of 69 teams from 12 high schools in the Phoenix metropolitan area, with a total of more than 400 students. Count the members of the other MAKERS Challenger teams who have been tasked with designing ways to help the local 4-year-old Gabby. Girl with Down Syndrome.

Jennifer Beres, Senior Program Coordinator for Fulton School’s Outreach and Recruiting Team, encourages students to present real-life scenarios and come up with solutions with her very realistic needs in mind. It was perfect for challenging.

From this experience, they learned that they could use it to develop their own individual EPICS projects to serve their community.

Students were assigned to come up with a technical solution for hardware or software that would help Gabby communicate and how parents could customize the solution to their needs.

Many of the student-designed and prototyped ones were impressive, says Davidrino, senior manager of Southwest Human Development development and donor sponsorship.

I saw these teenagers motivated by the idea of ​​helping real people. And now I think they are beginning to realize that they can learn skills that give them the ability to improve the lives of people in their communities.

Jennifer Velez (on stage), Senior Coordinator of the Fulton School Outreach and Recruitment Program, is in the final round of the MAKERS Challenge, which brings together more than 400 students from 12 high schools in the Phoenix area and the ASUEPICS High Program. Talk to the guests in attendance.Photo courtesy of Southwest Human Development

Part of a team of about 4-6 students each came from Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Arizona. There, engineering teacher Adam Middleton, an EPICS High instructor at the school, said he encouraged students to leave the comfort zone and pursue the goals of the project. Simply push them beyond the understanding of engineering at the theoretical level.

According to Middleton, the MAKERS of Change event was a great opportunity to look at the possibilities they could learn. They invested very hard and were even passionate about where they could go with this in the future.

Middleton and Beres say they are confident that many teens have clear insights into the basics of human-centered engineering and have a basic understanding of certain areas such as biomedical engineering. increase.

After seeing students do good detective work to better understand Gabby’s condition and challenges, Middleton devised an idea for a prototype mechanical system designed to meet his needs. Said I saw you do.

I love that ASU has funding for the EPICS program available to help our children. He said they have access to real-life mentors and real-world engineering design processes, and are given the opportunity to give presentations to actually showcase their work.

Reno said he is ready to propose an ongoing collaboration between Southwestern Human Development and the Fulton School EPICS High Program next year.

On their mission to adapt their strategies to large industrial-scale engineering projects and instead seek creative applications that help people overcome the very specific individual challenges of living a productive life. I was very impressed with the hearts they showed, Reno said.

He added that they have the ability to create high quality engineering challenge events. They demonstrated their expertise in communicating with teachers, teaching students, and hiring experienced judges for student projects. They really allowed us to take the MAKERS challenge to a whole new level.

Prior to collaborating with EPICS High, Fulton Schools had already helped advance the MAKERS agenda through a contribution from Jennifer Blain Christen, an associate professor of electrical engineering.

Over the past few years, Blain Christen has helped design challenge scenarios, develop contest judging guidelines, hold events, and judge student projects.

Every year, I was impressed that the students could achieve it in a very short time, she said.

Blain Christens’ work focuses on how to move innovations more efficiently from the lab to those who will benefit most from them. She believes that the desires of the EPICS and Southwest Human Developments programs promote the same ambitions through the ADAPT Shop, an organization that focuses specifically on the design of specialized equipment for children with disabilities.

A team of high school students discuss technologies related to the MAKERS Challenger Project designed to help people with disabilities. The event introduced high school students to the concept of human-centered engineering and provided them with the experience of devising and articulating ideas for assistive technology problem-solving applications.Photo courtesy of Southwest Human Development

Professor Tirupalavanam Ganesh, Professor Dean of Fulton School’s Engineering Education, who studies, designs and implements learning environments, said the recent MAKERS Challenge is an innovative solution for these students over the years to come. He said he provided a particularly rich and engaging experience that motivated him to strive to create.

In a video featuring Johann Andrade, a former student at Phoenix’s Bioscience High School who will attend an event and study engineering at ASU, he takes on the challenge of helping young students begin to develop their engineering mindset. Talking about values ​​and methods The opportunity to help real people in need has motivated me a lot.

Sidney Schaefer, an assistant professor of biology and health system engineering at Fulton School, served as a judge for the MAKERS Challenge. She said the program has taught young students an important lesson and is now often given to college engineering students.

How engineering students get feedback from the person they are designing, rather than designing new technology through a lens of their own assumptions about what others need to navigate their disability. Schaefer says he needs to learn. It’s very important to listen first and then design, which I think this challenge teaches.

The event is also a good example of the outreach process that engineers need to learn, Schaefer said.

This is to know how to effectively connect communities and make positive changes and progress that improve people’s lives. It’s exactly the kind of training you need to provide to the next generation of problem solvers.

