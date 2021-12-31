The biggest update for Google Pixel 6 has been suspended to clean up bugs in new calls





Both Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were expected to get the first major update by the end of December 2021, but the company is currently confirming that it has suspended the rollout of upgrades.

According to a statement from Google’s support forum discovered by DroidLife, the company has decided to suspend the rollout of updates due to a new bug that means that some users are experiencing calls due to connectivity issues. Did.

A Google statement also shows that a full update with all the expected features and a fix for this bug are set to be pushed to both phones in late January. The exact release date of the update is unknown.

The December 2021 update was set to introduce new features such as quick tap to snap integration. This allows you to tap the back of your smartphone twice to open the Snapchat app immediately.

It was also set up to introduce digital car key support and various other bug fixes. This is probably a bit ironic, as this update has caused a widely reported issue that Google has decided to suspend rollouts.

Some Pixel 6 owners got an update last month before it was suspended. Also, many of the people who get it have experienced a hang up. If you want to know how to categorize the problem, read the end of this article.

Analysis: What to do if this bug occurs

If you’re one of the few lucky people to get an update for your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you may have access to all the features described above. You can also experience these frustrating connectivity issues.

In that case, you can revert the software so you don’t have to worry about these issues until late January.

“You can use the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) to perform a factory reset to revert to the previous software version,” Google said in a statement.

However, this is a bit more complicated than upgrading the software on your Android phone. It’s a good idea to make sure you backed up your phone before restoring to a previous version of the software.

