Sanctions have hit Huawei, saying revenues fell 29% this year





This year, Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s return to China has solved a major problem for the company.

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei said Friday that annual sales were down nearly one-third year-on-year as US sanctions that hit smartphone sales continued to weigh on it.

Huawei has been put in a corner of US-China trade and technology competition after crippling the company because of concerns that former President Donald Trump’s administration could pose a cybersecurity and espionage threat. rice field.

The company’s sales this year are down 29% year-on-year to RMB634 billion ($ 99.5 billion), GuoPing said in a New Year’s message.

“In 2021, despite all the challenges and hardships, we worked hard to create concrete value for our customers and communities,” Guo said.

“We will improve the quality and efficiency of our business and expect annual sales of 634 billion yuan.”

He added that the carrier segment remained “stable” and “overall performance was in line with our expectations.”

Huawei’s revenue declined in 2021 due in part to the off-road of budget phone brand Honor, which was sold late last year.

Huawei is not listed and the message does not provide any other financial details.

Guo said the company is on a “bumpy but rewarding” path, adding that 2022 will be accompanied by “significant challenges.”

Huawei’s hardships required a rapid transition to new business lines such as enterprise computing, wearable and health technology, intelligent vehicle technology, and software.

The United States has banned Huawei from acquiring critical components such as microchips and forced Huawei to create its own operating system by blocking the use of Google’s Android operating system.

This month, the company launched a new foldable phone, saying that 220 million Huawei devices are running the HarmonyOS system.

The group is the world’s largest supplier of telecommunications network equipment and was once one of the top three producers of smartphones alongside Apple and Samsung.

However, US pressure has significantly lowered the rank of smartphones.

The group said in October, sales volume fell by 32% from January to September.

However, the return of Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei’s daughter, Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, to China has solved the company’s major problems this year.

She spent almost three years under house arrest in Canada on an extradition warrant in the United States stating that China was politically motivated.

Meng was released a month ago after a US prosecutor announced an agreement to suspend and eventually withdraw the fraudulent charges.

