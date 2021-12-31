Despite the virus outbreak, China’s December factory activity has its roots





Employees are working on a screen production line at a factory in Ruichang, Jiujiang City, Jiangxi Province, China on December 29, 2021.

Wei Dongsei | Visual China Group | Getty Images

China’s factory activity accelerated unexpectedly in December, according to an official survey released Friday, but only slightly as the economy as a whole lost momentum in the turmoil caused by the Covid outbreak and in the fourth quarter. It was a difference.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the official Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index (PMI) rose from 50.1 in November to 50.3.

Analysts expected it to drop slightly to the 50 point that separates growth and contraction.

After recovering from last year’s pandemic slump, the world’s second-largest economy has been losing momentum since early summer as it tackles manufacturing slowdowns, real estate debt problems, and the outbreak of a small Covidx-19.

The new orders sub-index improved slightly in December, but continued to shrink to 49.7 compared to 49.4 in November.

Read more about China from CNBC Pro

New export orders have shrunk further, with sub-indexes moving from 48.5 last month to 48.1, indicating weak international demand.

The production sub-index remained in the positive territory at 51.4, but lower than 52.0 in November.

“More liquidity to support SMEs, high-tech and innovation companies, advanced manufacturing and green industries to ease the burden on businesses, secure growth, mitigate risk and offset slowdowns. I hope that targeted stimulus measures will be developed. ” Head of Macro and Strategic Research for Bruce Pan, China Renaissance Securities.

Economic headwind

In the wealthy Zhejiang province on the east coast of China, a small outbreak of Covid-19 was seen in December and is now subdued, but some companies have had to stop production.

In the northwest, Xi’An’s industrial and technological centers have been blocked, and local outbreaks continue in 13 million cities.

Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world’s largest memory chip makers, warn that continued blockades in the city could affect chip manufacturing bases in the region.

Activity across China’s services sector grew at a slightly faster pace in December, rising from 52.3 to 52.7 in November.

China’s official compound PMI, which includes both manufacturing and service industries, has remained unchanged at 52.2.

Analysts expect fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) to slow further after the economy grows 4.9% from July to September.

The debt crisis of major real estate developers in the crackdown on the real estate sector has hit industries critical to China’s economic growth.

The central bank said it will keep monetary policy flexible next year as it aims to stabilize growth in the headwinds of economic growth and reduce corporate funding costs.

Deputy Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin said China will face “unprecedented” difficulties in stabilizing trade next year as the capacity of other exporting countries recovers from the shock of Covid and competes with China’s exports. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/31/chinas-december-factory-activity-edges-up-despite-virus-outbreaks.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos