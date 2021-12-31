I couldn’t buy the PS5 or Xbox Series X this Christmas, so I bought the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.





Quest 2

Meta

Given the global shortage that affected a large number of products, especially video game consoles, this was a very strange Christmas season for many consumers. More than a year has passed since the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but the console remains as difficult to find as it was just after launch, as the shortage is exacerbated in many ways.

As a result, this year seems to have had some interesting side effects. Few people could actually find a PS5 or Xbox Series X console and make friends and family, so another type of hardware surged. VR headset. Specifically, the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset has caused the popularity of the Oculus app to skyrocket to number one in the app store, bringing a huge player-based surge to VR developers.

Developers are effectively talking about how ridiculous these Christmas surges are for their games. They have never seen anything like that:

Are people really suddenly crazy about VR? I think it’s an explanation, but it’s not just one thing, it’s a confluence of factors.

I think the lack of consoles plays an important role in this. Even if your child wants a PS5, it’s a lot of fun to open and play with your VR headset on Christmas morning. This does not produce sad recipients. All Metaverse hype could actually have done some marketing work here. If you hear that this technology is in the future enough, you might think it’s time to actually trigger and invest in it, even if its reality is still far from these lofty dreams. Finally, at this point, the price and ease of use of VR, especially Quest 2, is relatively cheap (Nintendo Switch price) and doesn’t need to be connected to and run on a powerful gaming PC (it can’t even be used). ). Any wire) is the most consumer-friendly tech iteration I’ve ever seen.

One of the constant questions was whether there was a moment in VR, the only turning point for VR to move from a niche to mainstream adoption. I’m not sure that such a clear moment will come. Also, I’m not sure that any game can offer it (I don’t know what would happen if Half-Life Alyx didn’t do that). But this is probably one of the most important moments I’ve seen in VR since the start of VR, and it’s part of the slow and steady progress of mass adoption. It looks like decades away from the overwhelming use of VR and will continue to evolve in terms of technical capabilities, price and wearability, but this is a big step forward. Even if the hardware competition helps, it’s simply inaccessible.

I would like to know what the long-term usage rate of Oculus Quest will be after Christmas here. One of my main problems with VR is that it’s very fun and exciting to use when you first get VR, but potential players can turn it into a traditional game on console, PC, or mobile. When you return, you may quickly sit on the shelf. It’s too early to tell these Christmas adopters, but even if the holiday surge is good news overall for the scene, it’s not surprising that we’ll see a decline in the next few weeks.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my sci-fi novel Herokiller series and Earthborn Trilogy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/12/31/no-one-could-buy-a-ps5-or-xbox-series-x-this-christmas-so-they-bought-oculus-quest-2-vr-headsets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos