Best of 2021: Top 10 smartphones launched in India this year





As in the previous year, Covid-19 continued to cause havoc and even more havoc in India. The second wave of the pandemic claimed many lives and caused millions of people suffering from the implementation of the blockade.

Strict measures need to be taken to control the epidemic, and nationwide vaccination has fortunately significantly reduced the number of cases of Covid-19 in the second half of the year. Almost two years after the pandemic began, working / studying at home is now a new common sense. With the shortage of mobile processor chipsets, there was great demand for smartphones. This year, premium phones such as the versatile Samsung Galaxy Note series have been discontinued, and OnePlus had to skip the OnePlus T-series later this year.

However, the two companies still filled that gap and succeeded in introducing a feature-rich new phone to India.

DH lists the top mobile phones in categories such as performance, camera, utility and cost performance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 (best multi-utility phone) Samsung Galaxy Note 21 series was supposed to be released with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, but the former could not be put on the market. Nonetheless, the Premium Galaxy Z3 Fold and Z3 Flip have set new benchmarks in the industry.

Samsung’s new Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 series make foldable phones the mainstream on the market, while other brands only show concept models. They come with a durable design that can withstand the rigors of everyday life like any other premium phone, as well as a powerful processor and decent camera hardware.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 35G series. Credits: DH Photo / KVN Rohit

And with the support of the S Pen, the Galaxy Z3 Fold is arguably the best multi-utility phone in the industry. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (review) also supports the stylus and can be called the second best Android phone of the year.

Must Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Review: Clamshell mobile phones are finally mainstream

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (best all-rounder)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. Credits: DH Photo / KVN Rohit

Apple did a great job with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It excels in all areas, including performance, premium build quality, excellent photographic hardware, and battery life, and you’ll have to work hard to get it completely exhausted. Under normal use, it can easily last for a full two days.

Must Read | Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Review: Fully Loaded!

The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900. Available in graphite, gold, silver and Sierra blue colors. Consumers also have access to four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and the all-new 1TB.

Vivo X70 Pro Series (The Best Innovative Design Language)

Vivo X70 Pro. Credits: DH Photo / KVN Rohit

It excels in photography and premium build quality. The most striking aspect of the device is the crafted surface with a visually appealing and effective fluorite AG coating on the back. It does a good job of repelling fingerprints.

Must Read | Vivo X70 Pro Review

Please note that the X70 Pro comes in two variations, the X70 Pro and the X70 Pro +, with prices starting at Rs46,999 and Rs79,990.

iQOO 7 (Great Value Premium Phone)

iQOO 75G series. Credits: DH Photo / KVN Rohit

It features a gorgeous dual-tone design language and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core chipset. The camera is also really good for the asking price. The iQOO 7 also offers excellent battery life, and the 66W ultra-fast charger is a big bonus.

Must Read | iQOO7 Review: Affordable Flagship Phone

iQOO 7 comes in three configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, available in Rs31,990, Rs33,990 and Rs35,990, respectively. There are two color options, Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue.

Oppo Reno6 5Gseries (Excellent Build Quality) Oppo Reno6 shows off the RenoGlow design language and the device looks solid with a flat edge form factor. I have come to understand that the company is applying 20 patented crafting techniques to make this phone.

Oppo Reno 65G. Credits: DH Photo / KVN Rohit

Aurora models look beautiful in the sun and reflect visually pleasing colors when viewed from different angles. The most striking aspect is the ability to repel fingerprints. This is the best looking phone I have ever seen in 2021.

This unique looking phone shell is created using a new diamond spectrum processor that includes multiple films featuring different textures and colors. Also, the flat edge is designed to provide an ergonomically superior grip, so you can hang your finger on the phone with less worry of dropping it.

Must Read | Oppo Reno65G Review

The Oppo Reno6 5G is available in two colors, Aurora and Stella Black, for 29,990 rupees.

Realme GT Neo 2 (mobile phone with excellent midrange camera)

Realme GT Neo 2. Credits: DH Photo / KVN Rohit

This device selects all check boxes in terms of smooth performance, impressive camera, and daily battery life. Also noteworthy is the quality of the display and build. Overall, it’s a balanced upper midrange phone on the market.

Must Read | Realme GT Neo2 Review

Realme GT Neo 2 5G is offered in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Rs31,999 and Rs35,999, respectively.

Poco F3 GT (The Best Value Midrange Gaming Phone) It features a slipstream design language that not only looks great visually, but also provides a premium hand feel experience. The two ergonomically-arranged additional buttons are located on both ends of the right side, making the game an even more enjoyable experience.

Poco F3 GT. Credits: DH Photo / KVN Rohit

In addition, the Poco F3 GT’s camera hardware is noteworthy. Overall, the smooth operating capabilities thanks to steam chamber cooling technology make the Poco F3 GT an attractive phone for gamers.

Must Read | Poco F3 GT Review: Impressive Gaming Phones

The Poco F3 GT has three RAM options, 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB, at 26,999 rupees, 28,999 rupees and 30,999 rupees.

Samsung Galaxy F62 (suitable for best battery life and long online class) It comes with a huge 6.7 inch full HD + Super AMOLED plus screen and is equipped with an Exynos Exynos 9825 CPU with a huge 7,000 mAh cell .. Consumers can play games, stream videos, and attend virtual classes for hours without worrying about damaging their eyes.

Samsung Galaxy F62. Credits: DH Photo / KVN Rohit

It features an adaptive display that automatically warms the screen in dark places, and has an always-on Icon Fort Shield option to reduce eye strain.

Must Read | Samsung Galaxy F62 Review

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is available in two configurations, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, for Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G (the best stylish phone)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G. Credits: DH Photo / KVN Rohit

The company did an impressive job with the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G design and dual-tone colorways. In addition, the build materials used in the device create the highest quality experience in terms of feel. And it’s great for photography, even better under harsh conditions of natural light and cloudy skies.

Must Read | Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G Review

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available in four colors: Tuscan Coral, Diamond Dazzle, Jazz Blue and Vinyl Black.

There are two variations, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs26,999 and Rs28,999, respectively.

Redmi 10 Prime (Highest Budget Phone) This is the most valuable budget phone in 2021. This is the true successor to Redmi 9 Prime. With a premium look, rugged build quality, excellent large display, excellent photographic hardware, and a reliable processor configuration, most importantly, it lasts for more than a day even in extreme use.

Redmi 10 Prime. Credits: DH Photo / KVN Rohit

Must Read | Redmi 10 Prime Review: Top Budget Phones

Redmi 10 Prime is available in three colors: Phantom Black, Astral White and Befrost Blue. There are two variations, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, available for Rs12,499 and Rs14,499.

Only at DH Tech you can get the latest news on new products, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/business/technology/best-of-2021-top-10-smartphones-launched-this-year-in-india-1066596.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos