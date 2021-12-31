Big Tech Calculation Year: How US lawmakers are trying to curb companies like Facebook and Google in 2022





In 2021, if there was a cry of a fight for US lawmakers to confront the world’s largest tech company, it would be “legislation is coming.”

This year, lawmakers did more than just burn up companies such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft, collectively known as Big Tech.

They enacted a new law. The new legislation currently being submitted to Congress aims to address a wide range of concerns, from anti-competitive behavior to the mental health consequences of using social media and the spread of disinformation on online platforms. is included.

“I think Big Tech today represents the greatest accumulation of power, market power and monopoly power the world has ever seen,” Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz said in April. Said at the hearing.

While it does not guarantee that the bill will be passed in 2022, it sets the stage for major changes in Big Tech’s regulatory environment.

In addition, US President Joe Biden has revealed that his administration has sought tech companies to explain and that a presidential directive will order federal agencies to enforce fair competition rules.

The bill proposed in the United States includes measures aimed at addressing a wide range of concerns, from anti-competitive behavior to the impact of social media use on mental health and the spread of disinformation on online platforms. increase. (Daddle Bitch / Reuters)

The antitrust bill introduced by Congress this year will be the subject of intense debate next year. Parliamentarians may focus their efforts to limit the reach of big tech companies and reform the country’s fair competition law.

“I think a lot has come together this year,” said Eleanor Fox, a professor of antitrust law at New York University. “There is a real question as to whether things will change next year, that is, whether we are getting closer and closer to actually grasping Big Tech and controlling abuse in the United States.”

Legislators say these abuses include “buying a killer,” or the practice of buying rivals to break the competition. Online platforms have also been criticized for their preference for unique content and products when hosted on the site.

“Antitrust law is very weak”

“Our antitrust law is very weak,” Fox said, saying that an important part of the new law would justify the merger not to harm competition, with the burden of proof from the government on Big Tech. He said he would move it to a company.

Legislators point to Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp as an example of monopoly behavior.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of the Democratic Party of Minnesota has submitted a bill to increase the budget of federal agencies tasked with enforcing fair competition rules.

“Our economy today faces a major competitive issue. We can no longer wipe this issue under the carpet and hope our existing legislation is appropriate. “Klobuchar said in a statement in February.

Eleanor Fox, a professor of antitrust law at New York University, said the US antitrust law is too weak to control Big Tech. (Chris Reyes / CBC)

This year’s Biden series of moves also demonstrated his administration’s intention to crack down on Big Tech.

In June, Biden appointed Lina Khan, a well-known Silicon Valley critic and 32-year-old quasi-law professor at Columbia University in New York, to chair the Federal Trade Commission.

Shortly thereafter, he signed a presidential order reflecting many of the issues raised in the new bill before Congress over fair competition. He also elected another big tech critic, Jonathan Kanter, to make another prominent appointment to lead the US Department of Justice’s antitrust department.

Bipartisan support

“Uncompetitive capitalism is not capitalism. It’s exploitation,” Biden said in July.

Despite bipartisan support for these measures, Democrats and Republicans are still at odds on how to create a competitive and just situation for consumers and businesses in the digital age.

Tech executives have also repeatedly defended their practices, even if they say they are open to rewriting some of the rules that govern the industry.

Lina Khan testified at a hearing on the appointment of the Federal Trade Commission chairman on April 21, 2021 in Washington, DC (Graeme Jennings / Getty Images).

“Currently, there are many bipartisan bills. One or two of them could be passed. Nothing could happen,” Fox said. “The US Congress is very confused, and it’s very difficult to predict what has legs.”

After years of hearing and research in 2021, lawmakers and supporters finally gained information and expertise in Big Tech practices.

Congress isn’t the only big tech face to face. Large-scale proceedings have been filed against Facebook, Google, and Amazon, and some proceedings require the dissolution of the company.

“Not very robust”

“We have to control their power, and current legislation is not so robust in controlling their power,” Fox said.

Another major achievement of Congress in Big Tech regulation is content moderation and censorship. In March, Facebook, Google, and Twitter tech executives were enthusiastic in Congress about the possible role their platform played in facilitating the January 6 Parliamentary riots in Washington, DC.

“Are you responsible for what happened,” Pennsylvania Democrat Mike Doyle told executives at a hearing.

Avoided giving each a simple “yes” or “no” answer.

In the image of this video, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified at a hearing of the House Energy Commerce Commission on March 25, 2021 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (House of Energy and Commerce Committee / Related Press)

“Our responsibility is to build the system effectively,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The CEO said he would take some responsibility for the toxic content on their site, but argued that neither their company nor the government should crack down on what people post.

Both lawmakers are against it.

“The era of self-regulation is over,” said Frank Pallone, a New Jersey Democrat.

In June, Republican Senators submitted a bill to enforce and modernize Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Big Tech critics call the law obsolete, allowing companies such as Facebook and Twitter to get content on their site.

“Big Tech destroys the reputation of countless Americans, bans news articles, and elects by unfounded censorship of key topics such as the origin of the coronavirus,” said Mark Rubio, a Republican senator in Florida. Openly interfered with. “

Republicans have criticized social media companies for censoring conservative views. Both parties are also critical of the impact of mental health on social media platforms, especially teens using Instagram.

Several legislative legislation covers a wide range of issues, from how tech companies collect data to online security to protect minor whistleblowers.

In October, Frances Haugen, who turned from a Facebook employee to a whistleblower, testified in Congress.

See | Whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies about Facebook: Facebook chooses profit over security, whistleblowers testify. (Drew Angeler / Associated Press) 0:57

“Facebook products harm children, cause divisions and undermine democracy,” said Hogen, a data engineer and former product manager at a social media company.

She described a company that prioritizes profit over public security, along with a CEO who is not accountable to anyone. Haugen provided a pile of leaked documents that she said would support her claim.

Zuckerberg defended his company’s business practices with his employees.

“I don’t think most of us are aware of the false picture of the company being painted,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I’m proud of everything we do to continue building the best social products in the world.”

Whistle blower testified several times

Haugen has been called several times by Congress to testify to the reforms in Section 230, a rule that protects online platforms from liability for third-party content on the site.

“I think what Frances Haugen did was heroic,” said Mark Berkman, CEO of the Social Media Safety Organization, a California-based advocacy group working to keep children safe online. Said. “I think we can protect the safety of our families by shedding light on these dangers.”

With growing public interest in the impact of social media use on children and teens, Instagram planned to launch a children’s version of the platform.

Burkeman has strengthened his nonprofit work in recent years, both to keep children safe online and to properly inform parents of what their children are exposed to on social media. I said there is.

“I think the law is an important part of the safety puzzle here, so if the law isn’t seen, more people will be hurt,” he said.

In Europe, lawmakers have just approved a comprehensive legislative package called the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen will speak at the European Parliament on November 8, 2021 in Brussels. (GeertVanden Wijngaert / Associated Press)

The new rules cover a wide range of issues, from limiting the marketing power of technology to forcing you to better monitor the content of your site. The rulebook may be adopted next year.

The EU is one step ahead of other countries, including the United States, where many of the proposed legislation are still being discussed.

“The whole world is trying to understand big tech abuse and control it in different ways,” Fox said.

“The big problem is that Big Tech is global and there is no question about it. And the law we are talking about is only domestic. Big Tech has a great opportunity to fight each other nations.”

