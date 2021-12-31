Securing a Global Digital Economy Beyond China’s Challenges – TechCrunch





Ainikki Riikonen Contributor

National promotion at all levels of development to modernize telecommunications networks has created unprecedented demand for technological infrastructure. Governments and industries are investing billions of dollars to expand digital connectivity around the world. New deployments of 4G, 5G, satellite and fiber optic cables can offer great opportunities for host countries, but pose significant risks if the network is built without proper safeguards. The United States has a role to play in securing the future of the Internet and the world’s digital economy, but it needs to move beyond its conflict with China to succeed.

China network effect

Digital access is the foundation of digital services such as fintech and e-commerce that connect communities to trade and financial resources. With multi-billion dollar investments in Latin American and sub-Saharan African start-ups, a powerful and extensive information and communication technology (ICT) backbone is needed for the service to thrive.

Through Digital Silk Road, Belt and Road Information Corridor, and other state-led initiatives, China has become a major provider of ICT infrastructure virtually everywhere by funding projects, especially in less wealthy countries. became. However, these investments come at a price. Cybersecurity and operational risks from the Chinese government’s impact on vendors.

Due to legal obligations to the Chinese state, including sharing customer data on demand, Chinese technology companies cannot guarantee that customers are the highest priority. Many companies also host internal party organizations that influence decision making. Although the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) is not omnipotent, some companies have delayed compliance with information demands, but continued crackdowns on technology companies by the CPC have reduced their ability to circumvent the directive.

However, because network modernization is economically essential and Chinese companies often offer cheaper prices than their global competitors, many countries are subject to these political and security risks. Instead, choose to procure technology.

The risks posed by companies such as Huawei are not evidence of cooperation with the Chinese government, but these legal and institutional pressures, coupled with the track record of engineers spying on governments in other countries such as Uganda and Zambia, in China. Companies that suggest it is the most powerful ICT may be susceptible to co-selection. As the digital economy grows and diversifies, more types of data, from personal communications to financial, business, health, and other sensitive information, become vulnerable to data traps.

State intervention is not guaranteed, but the CPC approach to diplomacy raises the possibility. Beijing wants its international audience to respond to its priorities and activities, and is pursuing information superiority with that purpose in mind. Data is important for understanding the information environment and shaping the perception of CPC. Therefore, access and influence to the ICT infrastructure will make the companies that provide it a modern means of communication extremely important to China’s foreign policy.

Information dominance also means preferring content and platforms that are suitable for CPCs, hampering locals’ opportunities. For example, StarTimes, a Beijing-based media company that upgrades and operates television networks in 30 African countries, has received hundreds of millions of dollars from EXIM Bank of China to enter the African market. Offering state-owned media channels with the cheapest subscriptions or for free, telling Chinese stories well to local audiences, but excluding media without local perspective-specific bandwidth or CPC propaganda ..

Americas Response: Still Loading

In response to the proliferation of China’s network projects, US policy makers have begun to work on vendor security assessments and are expanding government mechanisms to fund ICT. The State Department’s Clean Network Initiative, buried under us or China’s rhetoric Trump administration, highlights country-agnostic standards for assessing vendor-based cyber risk and the non-technical aspects of 5G security. Included support for the multilateral Prague proposal to do. The administration has also remodeled the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to better support digital modernization and networking. With DFC’s early victory, Ethiopia chose a Vodafone-led group instead of a bid linked to the Silk Road Fund in China, despite years of relations with Huawei and ZTE to supply telecommunications. did.

These developments underscore the United States’ commitment to work with other countries to create alternatives. However, these measures alone may not be sufficient to address the scale of China’s approach. In addition to huge government investment in foreign projects, China has subsidized its tech giant to the point where Huawei once offered a 5G project at a price that didn’t even cover the cost of parts.

The United States is willing to offset China’s influence, but should not consider surpassing it or imitating its approach. Instead, U.S. leadership needs to mobilize a variety of sustainable investments, find technology solutions that make technology adoption cheaper, and market neutral infrastructure that provides equitable opportunities for the local economy. ..

The White House needs to lead the creation of a multilateral digital development bank to make more resources available to states looking to modernize their networks. Doing so will also weigh on the commitments made by the Biden administration under the G7s Build Back Better World Initiative.

Working with Congress, the Biden administration also needs to support efforts to lower the cost of the equipment itself in order to sustainably compete with China’s low-priced kits. One solution is the interoperability of technical standards. Open RANs for 5G networks are an example of how this approach has already proven to be cheaper than traditional network architectures.

Another way to reduce costs is to invest in research and development of network technologies that can replace the most expensive legacy components. For example, fiber optic cables are expensive to deploy on land. Workarounds may include integration of wireless optical solutions or satellite mesh networks with terrestrial systems.

Finally, the White House needs to find ways to integrate the principle of net neutrality into network funding projects run by institutions such as DFC. Net neutrality can bring economic benefits to the host country by leaving the digital space open for local media and innovation. The neutral network will lay the foundation for a third way from what has been criticized by the Chinese government for digital colonization and similar criticisms of the US private sector.

Digital networks are ultimately the means to an end. Infrastructure for interpersonal communication, content, services, industry and innovation. Few countries provide ICT infrastructure to the majority of the world, at least so far, but the majority need full access to the opportunities they can provide. A revised route to digital modernization premised on open participation not only offsets the local costs of China’s cyber and impacts power, but also paves the way for a fair Internet for all. I can.

