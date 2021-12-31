



Alexa, tell me the challenge …

This is what a 10-year-old kid requested from Amazon’s voice assistant before he got the suggestion to “plug the phone charger halfway into a wall outlet and then touch the penny on the exposed prongs.” .. The mother and daughter were after a physical education challenge that the child had previously done with a YouTube teacher. The story was first shared on Twitter and is now a hot topic in the media around the world (no puns intended). The “Penny Challenge” in question became popular on TikTok about a year ago (probably thanks to the teenagers who survived the Tide Pod Challenge). And, thanks to the voice robot, I’m making news again now. The internet is really wild, but let’s get back to it and pay attention to it. Was it Alexa’s fault? Is Alexa an upset and high-profile robot? If you’re 10 years old, the internet can be a dangerous place-is it old? Oh, I asked Siri and the Google Assistant to consider this topic as well. Let’s see how it went … Alexa tells a 10 year old girl to touch the live plug with a penny: can you blame the “evil” voice assistant? The answer to the first question is probably more subtle than you might expect. Alexa uses the internet like any other voice assistant (Siri, Google Assistant).

Simple tasks such as setting timers and alarms are not difficult, but Alexa’s other smart features require an internet connection. This makes the standard Bluetooth speaker “smart”.

Therefore, for any request you make to it, Alexa will try to extract information from the most relevant internet sources in order to give you a satisfactory answer. That said, it’s pretty uncertain what the Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant criteria are when choosing the source to use when answering questions.

For the “Penny Challenge,” Alexa decided to get an answer from the news website Our Community Now, which obviously should be avoided. A quick look revealed that there was no good way to contact the people who run the website.At the bottom of the home page[MeetThe Team]The link will take you to a general paragraph with no team at all. Most articles on the website seem to be mirrored. That is, it is copied and pasted from the original source. ..

Ironically, when I tried to search for “phone charger” to find a story that included a Penny Challenge, I came across Phone Arena’s work, where the title, thumbnails, and first paragraph of Mariyan’s story were all copied and pasted. I did. So, obviously, Alexa just realized that she was in the wrong company (or community). This provided Amazon’s speakers with out-of-context citations, perhaps from completely different sources. In theory from above, I did a fairly unscientific experiment (still using pajamas in the bedroom). The Google Assistant’s answer to the question “How to tie a tie” came from a source that isn’t even on the first page. Google search for the same question I wrote. However, when asked “How to separate egg whites,” the assistant chose a paragraph from the second most popular source. We asked Amazon’s answer and Alexa and the Google Assistant if they should do the Penny Challenge. Alexa works as well. However, there is a slight twist that leads to Amazon’s reaction to the entire phone-charger-power-outlet story. An Amazon spokesman told Business Insider:

“Customer trust is at the heart of everything we do, and Alexa is designed to provide you with accurate, relevant and useful information. If you notice this error, fix it immediately and fix a similar problem. We are taking steps to prevent it from happening again. “

According to Amazon, Alexa, in particular, is trying to help and the Penny Challenge was an error. By definition, this means “lack of knowledge or skill.” Amazon promises that the error has been fixed without explaining how. But the man in pajamas didn’t mean to stop there. I did another complicated analysis. OK, I just asked Alexa to tell me about the Penny Challenge, and the first few responses were “I don’t know that”. Sneeeaky! I stayed committed and Alexa finally broke! She told me everything. As you can see, according to Alexa, “according to the contributors to Alexa Answers,” “The Penny Challenge is now a money-saving challenge. There is no evidence of a suggestion to plug a penny into a power outlet. What happened? Well, I found that there is a way for everyone to tell Alexa that there is no answer. This is called “Alexa Answers” and otherwise crowdsources answers to unknown questions. You can see that time After the entire story broke, a user named SU taught Alexa how to answer the question “What is a Penny Challenge?” The answer is the same as the video.

This money-saving challenge helps to secure $ 667.95 in a year and $ 671.61 in a leap year. Start by saving one penny on the first day. The next day, add 1 cent to the amount you saved the day before. For example, on the second day, add $ 0.02 to your savings. On the third day, add $ 0.03.

As you can see, I also asked if I would challenge Alexa and the Google Assistant. Alexa said he obviously needed to play safely and didn’t know the answer. However, Google’s voice assistant was smart enough to tell us about “Alexa’s behavior,” which, as we know it, was considered an error. Throw the shade? Nobody wants to talk to Alexa anymore? Now, what’s interesting is that the news about Amazon’s Alexa that I saw last week isn’t just the Penny Challenge. Five days before the Penny Challenge story, TechMedia reported that voice assistants were losing momentum. According to internal data obtained by Bloomberg, “There was a year when 15-20% of new Alexa users were inactive in the second week.” Devices “disappear many users of internet-based robots. Means that. Amazon denied the claim. According to Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos and his company are spending millions of dollars and expertise to reheat Alexa. In 2021, the investment will exceed $ 4.2 billion and more than 10,000 employees will be “working on Alexa”.

What happened at the Penny Challenge is a free promotion, but as the media around the world have written about it, this story can have a negative impact on potential Alexa buyers. For example, the original Twitter thread that published everything shows hundreds of replies behind the idea of ​​not having Alexa at home (more than 800 likes for a single tweet).

Is the Internet a dangerous place for kids and teenagers? Unfortunately, the answer to this question is yes. It’s great to use the internet for good reason, but the “Penny Challenge” is to fall into the ocean of what we have to overcome.

From the challenge of encouraging teens to duct tape someone to the wall, to driving blindfolded (Bird Box Challenge), and even licking random objects for the Coronavirus Challenge from 2020. I’ve seen everything up to.

Just as Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri can pull answers from anywhere on the Internet, social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook can also display “attractive” teenage content as demographics. A major challenge for companies such as Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook is to eliminate potentially harmful content.

However, the idea of ​​censorship is often in direct conflict with “aggregators.” In other words, search engine algorithms (and, in search engines, primarily Google) are designed to attract “clickable” content, or interesting stories. So do Facebook and other social media platforms.

Negation and the strange charm of scandals on the Internet are broader topics. The answer to the problem of weird challenges is to start excluding information that encourages potentially harmful behavior. This can be enforced internally (by an outlet) or externally (for example, by a parent). Probably the best idea is to achieve both.

Of course, education remains the only best tool for tackling the dangers of the Internet. I think it’s common sense to know that you don’t lick things unless it’s ice cream, or to stick metal into a power outlet.

As far as Alexa Penny’s challenge story is concerned, the child’s mother, Christine Rivdal, later said on Twitter that she knew she wouldn’t do it and would never do that. In addition, the girl was placed under the supervision of her mother during her interaction with Alexa.

To end with a positive note, let’s hope that more parents can make sure that their child can distinguish what is wrong and what is right from the crunchy dance challenge from dangerous experiments. Meanwhile, the media should continue to hold big tech companies accountable for such mistakes that I mean errors.

