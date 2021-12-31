Use Google Trends to assess concussion search popularity, seasonality, and association with high school sports participation





Objective: This study uses data from Google Trends 2004-2020 to correlate the popularity of brain shake search with high school sports participation and assess factors related to search seasonality and search escalation. ..

Background: From news to entertainment, events related to concussion, changes in public perception of concussion, and prevention of high-risk activities. Such sentiment may have helped to reduce the number of participants in high school soccer from 2004 to 2018 by 8%, even though the sport as a whole increased by 8% at the same time. Google Trends (GT) analysis calculates the popularity score (0-100) for an individual subject by normalizing the Google search frequency for other subjects within the same topic. Since 35% of patients use Google to investigate their condition, tracking concussion popularity scores can reliably analyze event-driven variability, seasonal variability, and sports impact.

Design / Method: From 2004 to 2020, a global GT analysis was performed on the disease topic “concussion” using the category filter “health”. Then, Google Trends and the National High School Association’s All-Union, respectively, with monthly popularity scores and annual averages and annual high school sports participation data for this period.

Results: The publication of the CTE study, the release of the 2015 movie “Concussion”, and the coincidence of significant score changes with the COVID-19 pandemic validate the GT’s public interest measurement. From 2006 to 2016, Pearson’s correlation coefficient was strongly negative between the GT popularity score of “Concussion” and the total number of high school football participants (R2 = 0.8553) and the number of participants per school (R2 = 0.9533). Showed the correlation of. One-way ANOVA confirms football-related seasonality, with average changes in monthly popularity scores not the same from 2004 to 2020 (p = 3.193E-08), but statistics for the months during the football season. (September: p = 4.389E-05) The average z-score is high.

Conclusion: A strong negative correlation between concussion popularity score and high school football participation, coupled with ANOVA regression and normalized analysis, produces a quantitative measure of the long-suspicious relationship. Tracking the popularity and seasonality of concussion with Google Trends gives you insights into how, when, and why patients educate themselves online.

