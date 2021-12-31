Google search trends show a decline in interest in Peloton and an increase in interest in Tone, Hydro, and El Gatta.





San Anselmo, CA-April 6: Cari Gundee rides a Peloton exercise bike at home in April … [+] June 2020, San Anselmo, California. More people are turning to Peloton with orders for shelter-in-place with the coronavirus (COVID-19). Peloton stocks have been on the rise for the past few weeks, despite a plunge in most of the stock market. However, Peloton today announced that it will temporarily suspend all live classes until the end of April as employees test positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Ezra Show / Getty Images)

Getty Images

When the pandemic closed gyms across the country, the popularity of home-connected fitness brands such as Peloton, Beachbody, Bowflex, and Echelon skyrocketed.

Today, these brands are struggling to regain peak consumer interest, but new up-and-coming companies are getting the attention of Americans.

We used Google Trends to analyze search interest data for two years (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2021). Google Trends ranks interests on a scale of 100 over time. A value of 100 represents the peak popularity of the term, and a value of 50 means that the term is half as popular. In this analysis, we found a peak period when brand search terms reached 100.

Data suggest that the peak search interests for most home fitness brands during this period will be at the end of 2020, the beginning of 2021, and the peak of the pandemic (March-May 2020). It happened.

Over the two years, interest in Peloton peaked from December 27, 2020 to January 2, 2021. Peloton’s second highest search interest score in 2021 occurred from May 2nd to May 8th, when brands reached a search interest score of 90. Since this date, the brand has not reached a score above 90.

Pelotons’ competitor search interests in the home cycling segment, Echelon and Myx Fitness, also peaked from December 27, 2020 to January 2, 2021.

Bowflex, owned by fitness giant Nautilus, peaked in search interest from March 22nd to March 28th, 2020. This is when the Beachbody peaks from April 26th to May 2nd, 2020.

Interest in two fitness brands owned by Icon Health and Fitness, Nordic Track and ProForm, also peaked at the end of 2020 and entered 2021.

Mirror, a home fitness brand owned by Lululemon Athletica, had two peaks during the analysis period. One occurred before the pandemic from February 23-29, 2020. The other occurred from November 29th to December 5th, 2020.

Tempo’s search interest peaked from July 26th to August 1st, 2020. Fight Camp peaked from 27th December 2020 to 2nd January 2021.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-May 8: Aquil Abdullah, the rower of the 2004 Olympics, rowes along the Charles River … [+] Live broadcast for Hydrorow rowers around the world for training in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 8, 2020. (Photo courtesy of John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe, via Getty Images)

The Boston Globe via Getty Images

However, the three fitness brands included in this analysis counter these trends and show that consumer interest is growing towards the New Year.

Tonal, a connected digital weighting system, peaked in search interest from 21st to 27th November 2021. In October 2021, Tonal launched an advertising campaign featuring NBA superstar LeBron James.

Hydro, a connected rower system, also reached its peak of search interest from November 28th to December 4th, 2021. A recent Digiday article promoted Hydrows’ shift marketing strategy.

Another connected rower system, Ergatta, peaked search interest from December 19th to 25th, 2021. In November 2021, the company launched an advertising campaign featuring civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick.

Remaining Question: As Americans head for the New Year, will the interest in connected fitness at home return as the Omicron variants spread?

