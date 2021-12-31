Google Protocol Buffers support idiomatic Kotlin bindings





Google has added Kotlin support to its open source Protocol Buffers project, which can take advantage of Kotlin’s advanced syntax capabilities to translate proto definitions into idiomatic Domain Specific Languages ​​(DSLs).

Thanks to Kotlin and Java interoperability, Kotlin programs can handle ProtocolBuffers simply by using the classes that the ProtocolBuffers compiler can generate for the Java language. Therefore, Kotlin’s direct support with the proto compiler does not introduce previously unavailable features. Still, it’s very interesting, thanks to the way Kotlin’s advanced syntax is used to generate idiomatic Kotlin bindings using a set of factory methods that make up a good DSL.

The Kotlin version uses the Kotlin type safe builder, which makes it simpler and eliminates the need to explicitly call build methods. Note that this works in both standard and “protolite” modes of the proto compiler. The latter produces smaller, more powerful classes that are better suited for Android.

The advantage of using a DSL is that it’s generated with very little sugar code, which makes it more expressive with a declarative look. To clarify that, Google has provided a simple example of a protocol buffer message that represents a series of dice rolls.

/ * Protobuf definition: * / message DiceSeries {message DiceRoll {int32 value = 1; // The value for this role. Example: 2..12 string nickname = 2; // String nickname. Example: “Snake Eye”} Repeated DiceRoll rolls = 1;} // Kotlin binding usage: val series = diceSeries {rolls = listOf (diceRoll {value = 5}, diceRoll {value = 20 nickname = “critical hit”} )}

Java bindings with the same message definition create two classes instead. These classes should be combined using a flexible yet verbose builder pattern for the same purpose as the code above.

In its announcement, Google also showed how to easily integrate Kotlin protocol buffers with Kotlin RPC, which was open source last year, to provide some basic client / server sample projects.

Kotlin bindings for protocol buffers are a great addition, but they’re still relatively new and not exempt from potential issues. In particular, if your program uses a complex prototype model, you need to avoid hitting known Kotlin compiler bugs or increase the memory reserved for your program.

Instead of using Google’s own protocol bindings for Kotlin, you can look at Square’s Wire, Square’s open source, independent Protocol Buffers implementation. It is specifically targeted at Java / Android platforms and also provides unique Kotlin bindings and gRPC integration. ..

