Let’s talk about CES 2022 trends – TechCrunch





I spent a lot of time yesterday morning rediscovering the big trends in CES 2012. It’s a strange experience, looking at very outdated and very recent technologies at once. In the decade between you and the event, macro trends really take shape. Some items are a clear part of the continuum that leads us to today. But more often, these things turn out to be a kind of evolutionary dead end.

Still, there’s a lot to be learned at this point. CES will be billed as the bell next year. It’s also a one-stop shop that shows how the world of technology responds primarily to global trends. And let’s become a reality. There’s one important global trend over the last few years that will drive it in every way you can imagine what happens at the show.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve had some backlash from the famous dropout coverage from the face-to-face part of the event. To some extent, I understand (or at least sympathize with) the criticism of focusing coverage on COVID-fueled exits rather than event-related manufacturer news. To put it simply, it covers that too, but I’m just doing it well (albeit remotely) when it’s actually announced at the show next week.

However, before the show, you can identify / predict the best industry trends to define CES. Probably until 2022.

First, the elephant in the room.

CES dropout

As I wrote this, the list of well-known tech companies that announced that they would opt out (or dramatically reduce) face-to-face events includes GM, Google, Microsoft, AMD, OnePlus, MSI, Lenovo, and Intel. , T-Mobile, AT & T, Meta, Twitter, Amazon, Proctor & Gamble, Mercedes, BMW, Panasonic, IBM, TikTok, Intelest. The media side includes TechCrunch, Engadget, The Verge, CNET, PCMag, Toms Guide, TechRadar and more.

It’s not a complete list, but it’s certainly much more than the CTA wanted. However, some well-known companies such as Samsung, Sony, LG and Qualcomm are still participating. Given the late stages many companies have opted out, the people attending the show are supposed to have a surreal experience full of famous unmanned booths.

CES fought a shutdown bullet in 2020 with its tooth skin. On the other hand, 2021 felt like a referendum on whether hardware events of this magnitude could be fully virtualized. Based on our own experience of navigating the show online, the answer was clearly no. As the CTA plans to return to the face-to-face event in 2022, I’m interested in seeing if the organization has dramatically improved the experience of people who aren’t in Las Vegas.

Connected fitness

The last few years have been huge for this category — there must be a clear reason. Miller was acquired by Lululemon, Peloton had a banner for several years (despite many setbacks) and money flowed to various home fitness suppliers. This was facilitated by the widespread closure of the gym, coupled with the general inactivity of those forced to stay at home.

The company had some setbacks as Jim reopened in different parts of the country and around the world, but with the advent of nasty variants such as Delta and Omicron, many are working on their home training routines. is.

Bonus: Expect more startups to try out new wearable form factors, including rings, after Oura proves successful on its side. In addition to traditional health tracking, attention and sleep are also focused.

robot

As someone who writes a lot about robots, it’s encouraging to see robots play an increasingly important role at CES. This involves migrating a proven true form factor, such as a robot vacuum, beyond total novelty. My list includes exoskeletons, geriatric techniques, agtech, prostheses, and top-level disinfection robots. These tons are caused by the growing attention to the transmission of surface-based diseases during pandemics and the fact that it is reasonably easy to attach UV-C light panels to autonomous robots that can orbit the office. prize.

Bonus: The last mile delivery robot will take off in a big way, so expect to see many new companies join the act during the show.

Lidar

Now, Velodyne has opted out for face-to-face events, but the demand for riders is enormous among robotics, self-driving cars, and drones (especially). Expect lots of new offers from both old and new companies at the show.

Bonus: It will be a big year for e-bikes too. Remember what I said.

Remote work

This is a bit vague, I confess, but the pandemic had a serious impact on the category. After years of decline, PC and tablet sales skyrocketed as people scrambled to build home offices. Even after being isolated for almost two years, there are still many things that need to be improved in our home setup. If you started building solutions for webcams, lighting, conferencing devices, microphones, etc. early in the pandemic, CES 2022 is a great place to debut them for many reasons.

Bonus: In a row (many), smart home stuff will dominate the show’s mindshare.

CES2022 will start next week. (Actually) I’m there, so stay tuned.

