Stars align for further weakness in early 2022





ARKK FORECAST: ARKK jumps on Thursday but still misses Santa's rally

Most Read: Fed Policy Is A Greater Threat to Equities Than Omicron

ARK Innovation (ARKK) soared Thursday, rising about 4% at the closing price of the market, but still missed the Santa Claus rally. For example, the S & P 500 surged more than 5% in December, while Cathie Wood’s flagship fund fell more than 7%. If the deal closes today, ARKK will lose 22% in 2021, the largest setback since its inception in 2014.

Financial assets tend to reverse after a sharp decline, but ARKK could solidify its slump in early 2022 and then make a comeback later this year or in 2023. The main headwind for this growth-oriented ETF is the Fed’s move to a monetary tightening policy all at once. When the economy is losing momentum.

At the December meeting, the FOMC suggested accelerating the pace of asset purchases and raising them three times in the next 12 months. Higher rate regimes usually negatively impact technology and growth stocks for two reasons.

First, it raises funding costs for companies that rely heavily on cheap debt to develop their business. Second, it undermines the valuation by increasing the rate at which future cash flows are discounted. This is the traditional method of determining the price of a stock.

As investors prepare for the Fed’s rate hikes, Wall Street may see major weaknesses. The Megacap Tech Complex may struggle initially, but thanks to strong earnings and a strong balance sheet, it is in good shape to “survive the storm” caused by the shift in monetary policy. However, growth stocks with unprofitable businesses and long-term cash flow are not in a position to withstand rising borrowing costs and may be at the mercy of market sellouts.

Most of ARKK’s holdings are made up of fast-growing, disruptive companies with little cash flow and no profit. As such, these companies are very sensitive to rising interest rates and could fall significantly as the Fed becomes more aggressive in the fight against inflation. For these reasons, investors should not be surprised if ARKK withdraws significantly early in the new year.

ARKK technical analysis

After Thursday’s rebound, ARKK is approaching major resistance near 100 psychological levels. If buyers can push prices above this level, ETFs may be in the process of retesting the 104 area before aiming for 109.

Conversely, when the seller resurfaces and ARKK pivots down, support appears at 89.50. Traders need to closely monitor this area. Moving below that will accelerate the downside pressure and may fall towards the September 2020 low of 82.00.

ARKK technical chart

ARKK chart created using TradingView

— Contributor by Diego Colman

