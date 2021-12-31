Google, OKC Thunder partner to teach kids coding





Oklahoma City-

Google and Oklahoma City Thunder have partnered to teach children coding in Oklahoma City.

With a $ 100,000 grant, the partnership is to teach children coding. This skill is becoming more and more important every day. Both Google and Thunder hope that exposing their children to coding at an early age will help them develop skills that they can use for the rest of their lives.

During the NBA season, Thunder will host seven coding camps. The grant is provided by Google and will cover all costs.

“Children who don’t necessarily have to pay to go to such camps. By attending these camps and funding to invite up to 80-100 children at a time. We allow us, “says Christine Berney. OKC Thunder.

Having partnered with Google for several years, a focus on coding makes sense for Thunder and its foundations.

“We are always looking for what we can do to extend our outreach in the field of education to our children, and we just know that STEM education, coding and everything in line with these policies is very important,” Berney said. Mr. says.

On Thursday, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club and Bethany YMCA’s Coding Camper completed a four-hour beginner-level coding session. It focused on the basics and the result was a rumble-themed video game.

“We’re changing the perception of young people that coding is cool and fun. It’s affecting literally every industry, not just nerdy video games, so in their future. I think it’s prepared. “Google’s Andrew Silverstri said.

This summer, Thunder will also host four teacher boot camps to further expand its coding education.

