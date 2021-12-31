Huawei anticipates 2022 challenges in technology politics, globalization





Huawei Technologies warns that a “serious challenge” will arise in 2022 in an uncertain business environment, “politicization of technology” and even “globalization”. Also, next year, we are unveiling plans to streamline the decision-making process in local offices and give these organizations more autonomy.

Chinese technology vendors expect to conclude the year with revenue of RMB 634 billion ($ 99.45 billion), down 28.88% from RMB 891.4 billion in 2020. In his New Year’s message to employees on Friday, Chairman GuoPing.

He added that digital transformation in the global economy has become a major growth engine and new opportunities for green and low-carbon technologies, but warned that there will be uncertainty over the next year.

“The unpredictable business environment, the politicization of technology, and the growing global movement all pose serious challenges,” Guo said. “In this situation, we need to stick to our strategy and respond reasonably to our unmanageable external forces.”

He said Huawei focuses on infrastructure and smart devices and aims to respond more quickly to customer needs with a shorter “management chain”. This meant creating an “integrated team” and a “domain-specific subsidiary,” he said.

Specifically, in 2022 Huawei aims to streamline the business decision-making process by giving more autonomy to local offices. This gives these costumes the authority to make certain decisions previously made by Shenzhen Headquarters.

Further tweaking of the organizational structure could consolidate the business across local offices around the world. Huawei operates in more than 170 markets, including 14 offices in the Asia Pacific region outside of China.

Guo said the main purpose of the organization-wide transformation efforts was to enhance operational efficiency and customer service delivery.

He elaborated on the product development plan, stating that Huawei’s software products will revolve around EulerOS and that the device portfolio will be driven by HarmonyOS.

“These two ecosystems will adhere to open source strategies, allowing all software developers to use, contribute and benefit from them,” he said. “We will build and contribute to the online developer community and in-store innovation centers.”

He added that Huawei would increase investment in HarmonyOS and EulerOS, but did not provide details on what these would entail.

EulerOS is marketed as Huawei’s infrastructure platform that supports both on-premises and cloud computing services. Works with Huawei versions of Linux OS.

According to Huawei, HarmonyOS currently supports over 220 million Huawei devices, with over 100 million devices currently developed by third-party vendors running on HarmonyOS.

According to Guo, more investment will be made in the digital power business. Founded as a business unit in June 2021, Huawei Digital Power Technologies aims to digitize traditional energy and build products that integrate digital and power electronics capabilities.

He also pointed out the growth potential of the automotive industry and aimed to make Huawei the “priority provider” of new components of intelligent vehicles. This year’s Chinese vendors will spend $ 1 billion on intelligent auto parts research and development (R & D).

US President Joe Biden passed a law last month banning companies such as Huawei and ZTE from obtaining licenses for network equipment in the United States. The Safety Equipment Act of 2021 requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to adopt new rules stating that it will not review or approve applications for approval of network equipment that pose a national security threat.

The 2020 FCC has labeled Huawei and ZTE as national security threats, demonstrating their close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese military.

Huawei has previously called for a move by the US government to limit semiconductor exports as another attempt to stop competition from foreign countries. Chinese vendors have been added to the U.S. Government’s Entity List, prohibiting U.S. companies from transferring goods to companies on the list without obtaining a license from the U.S. Government.

With this move, Huawei has increased its R & D investment by 30% and is now investing in product reengineering. This redesigned more than 1,800 boards and rewrote about 16 million lines of software code, and the company was looking for alternative sources for many sources.

Trade and export bans have led to sluggish profits in recent years, including slumping profits and smartphone sales, and disruption of Huawei’s supply chain, and vendors have diversified their product focus and chip suppliers.

