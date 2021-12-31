China’s exports: China’s December factory activity ahead of economic headwinds





China’s factory activity accelerated unexpectedly in December, but according to an official survey on Friday, analysts predict more economic headwinds in the short term and policymakers pressure to provide support. Was hung.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the official Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index (PMI) rose from 50.1 in November to 50.3.

Analysts expected it to drop slightly to the 50 point that separates growth and contraction.

The world’s second-largest economy has lost momentum since early summer after recovering from a pandemic slump last year, slowing manufacturing, debt problems in the real estate market, curbing carbon emissions, and a small COVID-19 outbreak. Was squeezed by. ..

Deputy Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin warns that next year China will face “unprecedented” difficulties in stabilizing trade as the capacity of other exporting countries recovers from the shock of COVID and competes with China’s exports. did.

“Looking at January, manufacturing PMI is expected to drop to 50.0, which is stricter than usual anti-pollution measures to secure the blue sky for the Winter Olympics, which begins in early February, and real estate. Stagnation and slowing export growth. ”

According to Statistics Bureau data, the subindex for new orders improved slightly in December, but remained shrunk to 49.7 compared to 49.4 in November.

New export orders have shrunk further, with sub-indexes moving from 48.5 last month to 48.1, indicating weak international demand.

The production sub-index remained in the positive territory at 51.4, but lower than 52.0 in November.

“Beijing emphasizes long-term goals rather than short-term growth stability, so we believe it has a higher pain threshold than previous cycles,” Nomura said.

“Still, there is a limit to the amount that can slow growth, and this limit could be seriously tested in the spring of 2022.”

COVID turmoil In the wealthy Zhejiang province on the east coast of China, a small COVID-19 outbreak was seen in December and is now sedating, but some companies have had to stop production. did not.

In the northwest, Xi’An’s industrial and technological centers have been blocked, and local outbreaks continue in 13 million cities.

Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world’s largest memory chip makers, warn that continued blockades in the city could affect chip manufacturing bases in the region.

Activity across China’s services sector grew at a slightly faster pace in December, rising from 52.3 to 52.7 in November.

China’s official compound PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, was 52.2 in December, unchanged from November.

Analysts expect fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) to slow further after the economy grows 4.9% from July to September.

The debt crisis of major real estate developers in the crackdown on the real estate sector has hit industries critical to China’s economic growth.

In mid-December, the central bank reduced the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) (the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves) to help slow economic growth.

Banks said they would keep monetary policy flexible next year as they aim to stabilize growth in the headwinds of economic growth and reduce corporate funding costs.

Bruce Pan, head of macro and strategic research at China Renaissance Securities, said he hopes more support will be rolled out.

“In our view, 2022 should provide more targeted mitigation to design soft landings to support SMEs, high-tech and innovation companies, advanced manufacturing and green industries.” Mr. Pan said.

