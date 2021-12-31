Foreo Your Home Spa Set Review: My skin improved in just 5 minutes





The Foreo Your Home Spa Set is priced at $ 329, something I’ve been waiting for throughout my beauty technology journey. Compact and lightweight devices, smart products (such as Foreo Luna mini2 and UFO2), and spa-like skin care treatments connected to the app are innovative, innovative and highly effective.

Skin care may take the back seat. I don’t know how many times I slept with a completely beaten face because of “Tooth”. I was too tired. There was too much else to do. It took too long to see the results. With the introduction of the Foreo Your Home Spa Set, my skin care routine changed to a better one. With a twice-daily regimen, my skin appears to be hydrated, fresh, deeply washed, and regularly having private sessions with clear estheticians. I went from less than a star to “You are a shining girl!”

Visits to the spa for deep cleansing, moisturizing masks and facial massages cost $ 65- $ 170 plus a tip. With a one-time investment of $ 329, Foreo Your Home Spa Set offers spa-like skin care treatments and lets you see the results of your jumps. There is nothing else in the beauty technology market like this. This is the best beauty technology bundle for 2021.

Foreo Your Home Spa Set Price and Stock Status

The Foreo Your Home Spa Set costs $ 329, including Foreo UFO 2 ($ 279), Foreo Luna mini 2 ($ 119), 6 FOREO H2 Overdose masks ($ 20 separately), and a 20ml size Foreo Micro-Foam Cleanser. (Equivalent to $ 119) is included. $ 9.90 a la carte), and the Foreo app (free). The bundled set saves you $ 98.89.

Foreo Your Home Spa Set Design

Foreo Luna mini 2 and UFO 2 are wrapped in waterproof, ultra-hygienic silicone (available in a variety of cool colors such as Aquamarine and Fuschia) to change the way facial care is done. Choose the color you want to talk to and get ready to be amazed by everything in the Foreo Your Home Spa Set.

Foreo Your Home Spa Set (Image Credit: Future)

The upper half of the Foreo Luna mini 2’s pointed dome is covered with a medical grade silicone touchpoint. It feels like a soft silicone brush for your face. It is non-abrasive and gentle .. The lower half of the device has the Foreo logo and triple touch interface (power button, plus and minus massage intensity control). The waterproof charging port is on the back side. The Luna mini 2 is compact and lightweight, with dimensions (3.3 x 3.3 x 1 inch) and a weight of 2.4 ounces. Its base is clear acrylic.

The Foreo UFO 2 connected to the app looks like a jazz-up hockey puck, but it’s actually a very sophisticated smart mask device. The front of UFO 2 is a work of art, and Foreo is centered on a mandala-inspired 2.3-inch gold disc. Behind it is a 1.8-inch golden round platform with a smooth surface that secures a one-time H2 Overdose smart mask (or any Foreo mask) activated by Foreo UFO 2 with a UFO clear acrylic attachment ring. .. You don’t have to worry about UFO2 slipping out of your hand. The surrounding area is made of secure grip and body-safe silicone. The size of this device is 2.8 x 1 inch, so it’s easy to carry around on a winter vacation adventure (for example, a vacation with a person-in-law).

Foreo Your Home Spa Set Technology

Among IKEA, Spotify, and now Foreo, Swedish innovators have repeatedly proved that they know how to do it right. And now, Foreo CEO and Swedish serial entrepreneur Filip Sedic is the torch of beauty technology. Since launching Foreo with his wife Ivana in 2013, the Foreo brand has revolutionized the paradigm of skin care cosmetology technology.

Foreo Your Home Spa Set (Image Credit: Future)

The revolutionary revolution is shining with the Foreo Your Home Spa Set, which includes the Luna mini 2, UFO 2, UFO-powered H2 Overdose mask, and Foreo Micro-foam cleanser. This set offers a customizable home spa-like treatment with tangible results on first use in less than 5 minutes. “But how?” You ask. Let it disassemble for you.

The LUNA mini 2 uses percutaneous Sonic pulsation and, in combination with an innovative silicone brush, offers eight adjustable massage intensities designed to deeply cleanse the face in one minute. A equipped facial cleansing and massage device. The ultra-hygienic pulsating silicone brush touchpoint vibrates at the speed of sound and removes scratch-causing impurities. We are talking about cleansing deep enough to unblock pores. This is ideal as it makes the pores look smaller and leaves the skin smoother and more supple. The device is also made of medical grade body-safe silicone, making the Luna mini suitable for all skin types. How cool is it?

UFO 2 is a 2-minute facial at hand. It combines hyperthermia (instantaneous warming that pushes the active ingredient deep into the dermis), cryotherapy (instantaneous cooling that minimizes swelling and instantly lifts and hardens) with T-Sonic’s pulsation. , An innovative power mask device that injects the active ingredient into the place of action. Best (deeper than the surface of the skin).

UFO 2 includes skin care needs and concerns, from red LEDs (which stimulate the production of collagen and elastin to tighten and lift the skin) to blue LEDs (which treat acne and prevent future rashes by killing acne). Eight different LED lights to deal with are technically equipped. Causes bacteria). There is also a green LED that evens out skin tones, brightens skin tones and soothes blemishes. All UFO treatments are customizable and designed to moisturize, rejuvenate and radiate your skin 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

So far, it’s great, isn’t it? The last two components of the Foreo Your Home Spa Set are the Foreo H2 Overdose Mask and the Micro-Foam Cleanser. FOREO H2 Overdose Ultra Hydrating Mask is a hyaluronic acid infused microfiber UFO activation mask that moisturizes the skin and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles. Enjoy a 2-minute facial treatment like the ultimate spa in combination with UFO 2. Microfoam cleanser is gentle on all skin types, but powerful enough to remove impurities and remove excess oil from pores. Vitamin E and amino acids work together to help moisturize and protect your skin.

Foreo For You app

The free Foreo For You app is great. This is because the UFO2 skin care treatment is connected to the app. You will not be able to use UFO2 until you unlock it in the app. Sync your UFO 2 device to the app via Bluetooth and you’re free to roam and take advantage of all the features the app offers, including how-tos, guided routines, power masks, and phototherapy. Talk about having the power of spa in your hands.

I also like how easy it is to operate the app. When you open the app, your registered devices (Lunamini2 and UFO2 for Foreo Your Home Spa Set) will be displayed at the top of the screen. Click on each device to see that information and how your app can enhance your Foreo experience. Examine the five icons at the bottom of the home screen to browse Foreo sales, read FAQs, update profile information, and read Foreo Newswire for everything about Foreo, including new product launches.

The Foreo For You app is solid. Some articles need to be updated and I’d also like to see the full UFO 2 user manual, but these are minor scratches compared to all the user-only that comes with the app.

Foreo Your Home Spa Set setup

I know I’m very excited to see what the Foreo Your Home Spa Set Houpra is, but before using it, first go online and go through all the manuals and instructions for each device and product. Please read. There are too many sophisticated beauty technology devices here to imagine anything. In addition, being notified will help you get the most out of each Foreo device and product.

Foreo Your Home Spa Set (Image Credit: Future)

Second, the UFO 2 and Lunamini 2 may not be fully charged upon arrival, so be sure to fully charge them before using them for the first time. It’s a shame for us born with an impatient gene (that’s me!). Fortunately, it takes two and a half hours to fully charge the UFO 2 (up to 40 times) and one hour to fully charge the Luna mini 2 (five months before recharging is required). It only costs. ..

Now you are ready to download the Foreo app. Connect to the smartphone app via Bluetooth. Press the power button on the UFO 2 to sync to the app. Set up a profile and register UFO2 and Lunamini 2. In the app, scan the barcode for the H2Overdose mask to see the product and steps.

Foreo Your Home Spa Set Performance

The roar of Foreo’s cosmetology technology reached my department of hearing this summer when I was only a little used to the device. After the first use, I was full of Foreolifer, and I’ll tell you why. Using the four components of the Foreo Your Home Spa Set, my skin looked good after one 5-minute session. Compared to other cleansing and facial massage devices I have used, the Foreo Your Home Spa Set occupies the highest position.

Conclusion

There is nothing else in the beauty technology market like the Foreo Your Home Spa Set. I understand the difference in how to use the skin. The improvement was immediately noticeable and took less than 5 minutes. For those who take skin care seriously and believe in the science of innovation, we recommend the Foreo Your Home Spa Set (price of $ 329).

Best Current Body Skin LED Light Therapy Mask Deals Today

