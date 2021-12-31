India’s Antitrust Watchdog Orders to Investigate Apple’s Business Practices – TechCrunch





India’s Antitrust Watchdog on Friday is Apple’s business practices (especially those that require iPhone app developers to use their own payment system) in India, where U.S. companies control less than 2% of the smartphone market. Ordered the investigation of.

The Competition Commission of India, which ordered the Secretary to conduct an investigation within 60 days, said it was a prima facie view that forced use of Apple’s in-app payment system for paid apps and in-app purchases would be “restricted.” I did.[s] Choices available for app developers to select the payment processing system of their choice. In particular, consider the case where app purchases and in-app purchases cost up to 30%. “

Watchdog began reviewing the case after a complaint was filed by the Together We Fight Society, a non-profit organization based in Rajasthan, western India. The organization said Apple’s move to prevent app developers from using third-party or proprietary payment systems would have a huge impact on the revenue they generate.

Apple has asked CCI to dismiss the proceedings, saying the players are too small in India.

India is the latest country to express concerns about Apple and Google asking app developers to use their payment system for in-app purchases. (Indian guard dogs began investigating Google’s business practices last year.) Earlier this year, South Korea announced that Apple and Google would pay fees by forcing developers to use their own payment system. Approved measures to make it illegal.

In the United States, Fortnite maker game company Epic has publicly challenged Google and Apple by introducing its own payment system for sleeper hit titles. Now trapped in a court battle between Google and Apple. This year, lawyers in 36 US states filed antitrust proceedings against Google for illegal monopoly on the Google Play app store. A bipartisan bill introduced in the US Senate this year seeks to limit how Apple and Google app stores operate and the rules that can be imposed on app developers.

Last year, the European Union proposed a Digital Markets Act aimed at preventing technology platforms from abusing their gatekeeper status.

“At this stage, the lack of competitive restrictions on the distribution of mobile apps is likely to affect the terms Apple offers.[s] App developers now have access to the App Store, including fee rates and conditions that prevent certain app developers from using other in-app payment systems, “CCI wrote in a 20-page order on Friday. increase.

CCI also said it’s worth investigating whether Apple is using data collected from competitors’ users to “improve its services.”

Although iPhone sales in India have increased significantly in recent years, Apple is still a small player on the market. Google’s Android boasts a market share of 98-99% each year.

I asked Apple for comment.

