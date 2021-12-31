How to customize playback by adding videos with Google Slides





Embedding a video in a slideshow can help you view instructions, record screens, and show emotional stuff. With Google Slides, you can customize your playback options to get the video you want.

Maybe you want to play only certain clips, not the full video. Or you may want to start autoplaying the video. You can easily format the video playback with Google Slides to suit your needs.

Embed video in Google Slides

If you’ve never added a video to your Google Slides presentation, just a few clicks.Go to the slide where you want the video and from the menu[挿入]>[ビデオ]Click.

Then you can search for YouTube videos, enter the URL of the video, or upload from Google Drive. Select the video you want to use and click Select.

Once you have placed the video on your slide, you can drag it to move it as needed, or drag corners and edges to resize it.

Customize video playback

Select a video on the slide and from the toolbar[フォーマットオプション]Click or right-click on the video from the shortcut menu[フォーマットオプション]Choose.

This will open the sidebar on the right.[ビデオ再生]Expand the section.

The first option you can adjust is how the video plays.The default option is[再生（クリック時）]is. This means that clicking to advance the slide will play the video.

You can select different options as needed.[再生（自動）]If you select, the video will play without doing anything.[再生（手動）]If you select, you need to click the play button on the video itself.

If you use any of the above playback options,[再生]With a button[一時停止]You can use the buttons to control the video while playing it during the slideshow.

Then you can set the start and end times of the video. This allows you to play a portion of the video instead of the entire video. If you happen to write down the start and end times of your video, just type them in the corresponding boxes.

Alternatively, you can get these times from the video preview in the sidebar. To do this, press the play button on the video and set the start time. When you reach the place where you want to start the video, press Pause. next,[開始時刻]Move to the bottom of the box[現在の時刻を使用]Click to enter the data in the box.

You can optionally set the end time of the video in the same way. Resume playing the video, and when you reach the point where you want to stop, press Pause. next,[終了時刻]Under the box[現在の時刻を使用]Click to add.

If you change your mind about either the start time or the end time, you can reset one, the other, or both.[リセットして開始]or[リセットして終了]Click the button. This is a circular arrow in the timebox.

One of the last options for customizing video playback is to play the video without audio. This can be useful if the video has no narration and instead contains background music and so on. To play the video without audio[音声をミュート]Select the check box.

The video helps you add it to your Google Slides presentation. You can also customize the playback options to fully play the video in your slideshow.

