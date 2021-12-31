Vida Nyx Wins 2021 Top Rank Impact Tech Solution by X4 Impact





Omaha, Nebraska, December 31, 2021 / PRNewswire /-VidaNyx, the leading evidence management platform for social services and legal organizations across the country, with an X4 Impact ranking system based on peace, justice, and its popularity and proprietary algorithms. A strong institution and health and well-being to meet the key criteria set.

Currently used by more than 6,000 institutions, VidaNyx is committed to accelerating the speed of justice and healing of criminal survivors, and from X4Impact, the top ranking in 2021 in the category of female and Latin leadership. Awarded for Impact Technology Solutions. Impact and widespread adoption.

VidaNyx users save up to 90% on traditional video evidence processing costs and reduce case preparation time by two-thirds with features such as user rights, video transcription, tagging, and simple video editing. I am reporting that I can do it. Since 2018, VidaNyx has saved $ 13 million for institutions involved in child abuse cases and has more than 65,000 hours of law enforcement to obtain evidence.

Sara Boyd, CEO of Vida Nyx, said: “As we grow, we continue to focus on innovation, urgent impact, collaboration, customer intimacy, and compassion for humanity. Resources like X4 Impact to improve technology. It’s great to have. “

X4Impact Tech Directory helps nonprofits, government agencies, businesses, and organizations find the best solutions tailored to their specific needs. Tech Directory uses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as a rubric to categorize solutions by area of ​​impact. You can also search by keyword, filter by X4 Impact badges that include leadership diversity, and sort by the most popular or recently added ones.

X4Impact is an online market intelligence platform for social innovation, with insights to create and extend technology for the public good using a directory of social good products and services from over 2,000 providers. increase.

Luis Salazar, CEO of X4 Impact, said: “We hope that our top-ranked 2021 solutions will inspire others to become social innovators and fulfill their technology commitments for the public good.”

About Vida Nyx

VidaNyx is committed to becoming a world leader in digital evidence management. Its cloud-based solution was built to protect, analyze and share forensic video and other forms of digital evidence to protect victims and meet the needs of institutions that support criminal justice. VidaNyx is trusted by more than 6,000 distributors across the United States, is easy to use, is HIPAA compliant, and is VOCA approved. Today, VidaNyx serves law enforcement agencies, child protection services, prosecutors, child advocacy centers, defense, victim advocacy, mental health and other partners through a secure video evidence software platform. For more information, please visit vidanyx.com.

About X4 Impact

X4Impact is an online market intelligence platform for social innovation with insights to create and extend technology for the public good. In less than a year, X4Impact has become Tech for Good Solutions’ largest online marketplace and a major intelligence platform for the US nonprofit sector. Our technology processes billions of social impact data points to help nonprofits, social innovators, academia, and investors build tomorrow’s social impact organizations. For more information, please visit x4i.org.

Media Contact HopeBrown Outreach and Customer Success Director (402) [email protected] www.vidanyx.com

Media Contact ShellyKurtz, CMO, X4Impact 206-999-9030 [email protected] www.x4i.org

