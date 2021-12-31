Google pushes Microsoft Teams users to avoid 911 bugs





Earlier this month, Google confirmed that a bug between Microsoft Teams and Android could prevent users from making reliable calls to the 911. This issue has since been fixed, but Google is now emailing users if they haven’t updated their app yet. I did that.

Email pushes sent to some Android users, as described on Twitter and Reddit, are sent directly from Google to inform users about potentially serious issues.

As mentioned earlier this month, a bug was revealed when a Pixel owner discovered that he was unable to complete a call to 911 in an emergency. Google’s research later found that this issue was due to an unintended interaction between Microsoft Teams and the Android operating system, at least for that user. A fix for the 911 / Emergency Services issue was released by Microsoft Teams in an app update a few days later. Google will also address a bug in Android itself in a future software update. Serious problems affect all emergency service numbers, not just 911.

Google’s email to users, which can be fully read below, is a link to a support page created to address the issue. In particular, Google has added to this page that this issue clearly affects devices running versions of Android as old as Android 8.0 Oreo. Previously, this issue was thought to affect only Android 10 and above.

Hello,

If you have a version of the Microsoft Teams app installed on your Android device, you may unintentionally prevent emergency calls (911, 999, 112, etc. in some regions) when you are not logged in to the app. This issue is caused by an unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system. Please visit the Google Play Store and update to the latest version of Microsoft Teams immediately.

See this Help Center article for more information on this issue.

If you updated your Microsoft Teams app after December 10, 2021, you can ignore this email.

Android details:

