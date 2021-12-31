elite! No. 8 jacket blows with No. 9 back eyes – Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





In the last few days of 2021, ramblinwreck.com is revisiting the best moments of the year for each Georgia Institute of Technology team. Below is a look back at the Yellowjackets 9th Seed Ohio State University Sweep at the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Louisville, Kentucky 8th Seed Georgia Institute of Technology Volleyball has swept the NCAA Tournament Play three times in a row in 9th Seed Ohio (25-22, 26-24, 25-21) to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time. The second time in the history of the December 9th program in Louisville, Kentucky since 2003. It’s the first time the Yellow Jacket hasn’t dropped the set on the way to the Elite Eight, having completed the first three rounds of the NCAA tournament perfectly. Tech owns 16 sweeps this season and is always 13-10 in NCAA tournament matches.

Georgia Institute of Technology (26-5, 14-4 ACC) outperforms Ohio State University (27-6, 15-5 B1G) in most major statistical categories, leading kills (50-36) and hits Achieved a rate (.236-.142). ), Assist (46-35) and Digg (55-41).

Right-side senior hitter Mariana Branvilla led the game with 18 kills in a flashy .444 clip and 18 digs in her 11th double-double of the season, with the Birth of the Turn. Senior setter Matty Maxic recorded 42 assists and again pulled the string behind the tech attack.

As a unit, Georgia Institute of Technology moved to the ninth place in the history of the program in killings during the season, recording an astonishing 1,645 killings this year. The Yellow Jacket will move to Elite Eight, who has won 58 of the last 69 games dating back to 2019.

How it happened

In the first set, which was otherwise fiercely contested, Georgia Institute of Technology used a pair of runs to take advantage of it. The jacket first scored six consecutive points early on to a 6-2 lead. The Birth counterattacked in stages, taking the lead 17-15, but Tech responded in a hurry of 5 points and returned to the front 20-17. White and Gold match each blow from Ohio State University from there and take the first set, 25-22.

The Birth of the Back came forward in the second set early on and moved forward in 10-6. Tech answers by taking 5 of the following 6 points and making the tally evening for a total of 11. After four tie score lines, Ohio State University claims three straight points before, 21-18. Georgia Institute of Technology retaliated with its own three points shortly after connecting things at 22, while The Birth of the Birth gave two of the following three points for a setpoint opportunity at 24-23: I took it. White and Gold refused to set aside a series of sweeps, but took three consecutive points again, devastated Ohio, and defeated senior middle blocker Breland Morissettes’ solo block. ..

With momentum, Tech continued to roll in the third set, scoring a 9-3 lead with a 6-point runout early on. The Birth of the Back hung tough and approached within 2 points with the advantage of the 12-10 jacket, but the final 3-point burst from White and Gold was out of reach of the 23-17 Techlead match. I put it. Morrissette finished the set again with a kill, winning a third set of 25-21 wins and three consecutive NCAA tournament sweeps, punching Georgia Techs tickets to Elite Eight.

The jacket ended the season following the final round of the region and fell to the No. 1 seed Louisville in four sets.

