Big Tech Dilemma: Regulate or Not | Community





Few industries are as essential to our daily lives as the technology industry. The technology industry is essential to almost everything we do. Facebook / Meta, Google / Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and sometimes Microsoft, which we call Big Tech, are at the forefront of our interaction not only on social media, but also on data usage. Is at the center of the discussion. , Privacy, freedom of speech.[1] In essence, the controversy over Big Tech stems from the power accumulated by the companies in this group. There are many issues that encourage discussion on different approaches to whether big tech should be regulated and how to build it for the power of big tech in people’s lives.

Proponents of the Big Tech regulation argue that there are significant concerns about the negative impact of Big Tech social media on children, privacy concerns associated with managing user data, and the large market share accumulated by major Big Tech companies. increase. First, regulatory advocates acknowledge that big tech companies have a huge impact on children. Facebook is the most used social media platform and has about 3 billion users. Instagram, another social media platform owned by Facebook, has also recently been rebranded as Meta and is very popular.[2] Studies show that these social media platforms have a negative impact on young children and adolescents, with 83% of Americans admitting that the long-term effects of social media on children’s health and well-being are unknown.[3] Therefore, many argue that the regulation of big tech companies is the key to protecting children from the disadvantages of the online world. Beyond the impact of social media on children, many have problems with the nature of social media, algorithms designed to keep users on the platform for as long as possible, and high-profile posts and their consequences. It covers incentives for combat or flight reactions. Facilitates a kneeling reaction to social media that is often frustrating, selfish, xenophobic and even racist.[4] The second major concern is the collection of user data via the Big Tech platform. Leading technology companies are free to collect data from American users. In fact, Facebook is twice as profitable from American users as it is to users in more regulated countries.[5] Technology companies are not responsible for the use or misuse of personal data that many regulatory advocates claim to violate the basic principles of privacy.[6]

Perhaps Big Tech’s biggest concern is its size. Market shares similar to the monopoly of these companies have accumulated a lot of power over consumers, gained control over users, and amplified other negative impacts. The concern with antitrust law is that big tech companies are too big to handle. Judge Clarence Thomas effectively summarizes antitrust concerns. Today’s dominant digital platforms derive much of their value from network size. Google search at 90% of the market share is worth it compared to other search engines. With a total of $ 182.5 billion, net income of $ 40.3 billion will drive new entry into the market. The lack of comparable competitors in these companies indicates that the industry may have significant barriers to entry.[7] As Judge Clarence Thomas said in favor of the Supreme Court, advocates of regulation claim that Big Tech has become too monopolistic to curb competition. In fact, last year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Facebook for a recent acquisition, but the FTC claims it allowed Facebook to monopolize. They cite Facebook’s recent acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp as an anti-competitive act that did not gain market share by overcoming competition and curb and deter competitive threats through the proposed non-competitive strategy. He claims to have made efforts for many years.[8] Senator Elizabeth Warren gives additional examples of anti-competitive mergers, such as Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods and Zappos and Google’s acquisition of Waze and Nest.[9] In addition, many claim that the power of Big Tech is in the hands of too few individuals. Judge Clarence Thomas says both companies are open to the public, but one controls Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg) and only two control Google (Larry Page and Sergey Brin).[10] This centralized management of BigTech, which is highly power-intensive, reduces accountability for these companies, determining whether it means the use of personal data or the decision to allow voice, and the platform. Increases the autonomy to execute.[11]

However, antitrust concerns about Big Tech have a warning at the heart of the controversy. Antitrust laws are designed to prioritize the interests of consumers over the interests of businesses. Still, in many ways Big Tech enhances the consumer experience. One of the most prominent examples of this is the low price.[12] Therefore, the debate over antitrust concerns is far from resolved. In the simplest terms, today’s antitrust enforcement policy depends on whether businesses are acting for the well-being of consumers.[13] Whereas FTC’s proceedings against Facebook argue that the FTC simply has to defend the competitive process, Facebook states that plaintiffs change prices and production, or consume resulting from monopoly anti-competitive behavior. He argues that other specific changes in personal interests must be established.[14] Big Tech claims that it does not change the interests of consumers, but acts in compliance with antitrust laws and with consumer welfare in mind. Regulatory advocates believe the size of these companies is wrong, but regulatory skeptics point out that the size of big tech companies brings some benefits. These large companies are driving innovation through investment in R & D. Alphabet and Amazon are the top two R & D spenders in the world.[15] Many argue that the size of Big Tech is the key to these investments. Protecting small businesses can come at the expense of higher prices and future innovations for consumers.

Regulatory skeptics have also noted that in some cases Big Tech benefits SMEs. They argue that the acquisition of Big Tech encourages SMEs to innovate because it can drive new startups by relying on the success of acquisitions from big tech companies.[16] SMEs also benefit from years of competition in the cloud computing market, which provides young companies with the best online infrastructure.[17] Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg also states that Big Tech companies are intensifying competition from traditional TV and mobile companies.[18]

Not only do we discuss the benefits of Big Tech, but some suspect that regulation itself is valuable. Social media issues arise from the issues we create. Critics argue that not only does Big Tech need to be regulated, but it also needs to be better adapted to a world where technology has changed.[19] Others believe that government involvement can exacerbate the issues surrounding Big Tech, especially freedom of speech. Technology companies basically create their own rules for the information that is created and distributed on their site. One argument in favor of Big Tech’s regulation is concern for a small group of executives deciding which speeches are allowed, but opponents say that if the government controls Big Tech, the government is free to speak. On the other hand, he insists that he will gain too much power. Opponents of regulation are concerned that government control of Big Tech could increase the suppression of speech. There are also concerns about partisan government agencies that define false information, and there are concerns that the only government organization that controls our information is worse than the few organizations that make up Big Tech. In essence, critics say that our concerns about Big Tech censorship should not be resolved by more government regulation, but by more freedom in exercising our freedom. Claim to be.[20] Another consideration is whether Big Tech should be resolved with government involvement. Big Tech’s decisions have significant economic implications, so perhaps only market power can truly change these companies.[21]

Despite public opposition to Big Tech, there is bipartisan support for regulation. There are various motives for seeking a legislative solution. Progressivists are worried about Big Tech’s political power, harm to small businesses, wealth inequality and increased privacy, and concerns about false information, while conservatives are concerned about Big Tech’s prejudice and censorship. I am. Nevertheless, these calls are heard from both sides of the aisle and there are many potential routes to regulation. Some proposed reforms include more comprehensive privacy laws, updated antitrust laws and their stronger enforcement, and clarifications on Big Tech’s data usage and algorithm transparency.[22] Another potential solution to regulation is to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA). This protects the digital platform from liability for the information distributed on the platform, but gives social media companies the ability to manage harmful content.[23] Proponents of this reform argue that tech companies have evolved dramatically since the creation of the CDA in 1996 and should now be treated like broadcast media designed to maintain the public interest. increase.[24] The reforms in Section 230 have bipartisan support for a variety of reasons. Conservatives want reforms to prevent big tech companies from exercising prejudice and censoring right-wing content, while progressives want more accountability to big tech companies. I want it.[25] More specific plans are also outlined by government officials. Democratic Senator Warren has proposed regulations to prevent tech companies from gaining an advantage on their platforms and to end anti-competitive mergers.[26] Republican Senator Hawleys Bust Up Big Tech Act overlaps with the first part of Senator Warrens’ proposal, banning large tech companies from making their products more advantageous and strengthening FTC compliance.[27] Recently, President Biden also issued a presidential order outlining specific policies to exert greater power over Big Tech.[28] Motivation aside, even if the public is skeptical of Washington’s ability to work across the aisle, there is a bipartisan solution.

The debate over Big Tech regulation is a controversy with various concerns, as too few competitors are doing so much. Big Tech started out as a genius innovation with strict financial concerns, but has evolved into a discussion of child impact, privacy, antitrust law, and free speech. After all, there’s too much control in the hands of too few people, is that really bad?

