Google plans to work on the Metaverse with a new set of AR glasses





Whether you like it or not, “Metaverse” is the next trend that all major tech companies are chasing. Judges are still considering whether they can change the world, but they are drawing attention from unexpected places. Facebook has changed its brand to market its vision for the future, but Google is also trying to put that mark on the Metaverse — everything back to the classic 2010s product.

According to a new report from The New York Times, the company behind Android is using the recently acquired North to mark virtual space. Google acquired a smartglass maker in the summer of 2020 because it was unable to introduce a successor to the first gadget when the project was working under Intel. At the time, it was unclear what the company was trying to do in North, but it looks like the successor to Glass is actually working.

Today’s android police video

North was working on other projects at the time of the acquisition, but arguably the most notable gadget was the Smart Glasses, which combines a prescription lens with a projection display. With a built-in finger-mounted microphone and ring controls, the Smart Glasses act like a heads-up display, letting you know about incoming calls and navigating step by step during your walk.

This is Google’s vision for the future, about 10 years after it first released Glass for developers in 2013. The commercial release was never successful, but it also looked like a project that would allow the company to return after the underlying technology was improved. .. This Metaverse trend may be just the right time for Google to try again — and its northern acquisition may make it possible.

Today’s report arrived just weeks after the company gained attention in this area, with former Oculus employees leading the development of the AR operating system. It’s not yet known if new hardware will appear in 2022, but all the signs show some major advances in this area.

Samsung accidentally revealed the Galaxy S21FE case before launch

5 options to choose from

Read next

About the author Will Sattelberg (778 articles published)

Will has been an Android enthusiast since he got his first smartphone in 2011. He loves watching movies, has a never-ending backlog of video games, and makes comedy podcasts in his spare time. He lives in Buffalo, NY and is always ready to provide chicken wings recommendations. please listen.

Other works by Will Sattelberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-plans-to-tackle-the-metaverse-with-a-new-set-of-ar-glasses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos