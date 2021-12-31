Google search ranking quiver, December was volatile, sex toy companies searching and New Year are here





The week between Christmas and New Year was generally late, which was the case, but this week there were some swaying and shivering Google search rankings. Shivering makes sense, as the Semrush data show. December was the most volatile month of the year, and this year has been the most volatile year on Google Search for many years. Google is tracking algorithm changes, but said it’s difficult to use to identify changes to a particular URL. According to Google, most search algorithms work in all languages, but not all. For example, product review updates are currently believed to be in English only, but may change in the future. In Google My Business profiles, some businesses can now mark products as special and move them to the top. Google doesn’t rank G-rated sex toy companies by name in organic search, but it does in Google Ads. Link reports in the Google Search Console are not Google’s priority. The Google Search Console has tested the announcement bar. Google said there is no difference in SEO values ​​between nofollow, ugc, or sponsored link attributes. Google Ads still has issues with serving Gmail desktop browser ads. Google Ads has been tested by excluding placements for smart shopping campaigns. Google Ads deploys its asset library directly on Google Ads. Most SEOs seem to have taken off for vacation. Google’s John Mueller didn’t, and he helped with Google search questions during the holidays, as he does every year. Bing is wearing a Santa hat on the video he’s searching for. Google has New Year’s confetti and New Year’s Eve Doodle. We also published a list of the top people quoted in our story in 2021-Thank you very much. And if you want to sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news at this week’s search engine roundtable.

