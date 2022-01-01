Books 2021: How the United States and Georgia are innovating to gain global advantage





Authors: Robert D. Atkinson and Stephen J. Ezel, Authors

Review: Al Hodge, Founder of Hodge Consulting Services LLC, 40 Years Veteran of Economic Development

Alhodge

First announced in 2012, innovation economics remains a go-to for innovators, thought leaders, public policy makers and investors. Since then, the conservative and liberal US President and various other public officials have been tinkering with and reviewing policies and funding. President Obama and President Trump have enacted some recommendations, but ignored or amended others. In any case, books aimed at helping America regain its innovative advantage by 2020 turn out to be still useful as we enter the third year of the decade.

The premise of this book is that the United States can lose its innovative advantage, and the author writes a strong innovation policy because we are always an innovative nation and always responsible. Clearly refute the excuses used to justify the lack of data, for us the data has faced challenges so far and is not particularly problematic.

Innovation policies need to include inspiration, intent, insights, incentives, institutional innovation, and investment, and U.S. policies can be influenced by other developed countries such as Germany, Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom with different degrees of success and failure. Claims to compare with the policy of. Along the continuum of innovation.

China is famous for its focus on innovation policies, including special public funding, but severe criticism of the government’s requirements for currency manipulation, intellectual property theft, and information sharing by companies investing in it. Is continuing. None of these negative behaviors work in the long run.

The authors have found that the relative economic decline of the United States has plagued countries that have been leading the world for decades, but strategic investment, trade policies, regional innovation grants, and countries, More R & D incentives and funding from state and local governments. They add that many public sector funds must match those of the private sector.

The final sentence is again the Global Innovation Leader as a new race for Global Innovation Advantage drives America out of its sleep and division, not only as a front runner in the race, but also as a referee to ensure that the race takes place. I hope to become. It is fair and everyone benefits from competition.

There are many lessons to be learned from this book, and it seems that the United States and Georgia are learning from other parts of the world and reading and acting as they seek to reshape their innovation outlook.

The state has the experience of welcoming investors from South Korea, the leaders of the alternative energy revolution. Georgia has attracted solar energy and electric vehicle battery factories, bringing billions of dollars in capital. South Korea has risen to the ranks of top international investors, including Japan, Germany, and other countries with diverse and innovative economies.

This is the result of a solid strategy. Georgia is the leader of the Regional Leaders Summit and the only state to participate in this cross-continental partnership in these seven regions. Georgia Institute of Technology secured a regional grant for its competitiveness with the industrial cluster and applied for and received a grant for the Artificial Intelligence Corridor in 2021. The University of Georgia and other research universities are diversifying their innovation portfolios to address new frontiers. Georgia is also a state-wide focus on future-proof industries such as electric vehicles and alternative energy, life sciences, aerospace, materials, logistics, agriculture / food, and the University of Georgia Research Alliance and Georgia Ministry of Economic Development Innovation. The center has been strengthened. .. Startups continue throughout the state, all of which have combined to elicit the largest economic development announcements in history. A $ 5 billion Rivian car factory.

The state is also investing in education from kindergarten to high school, especially universities and career academies, through the merger of the Georgia Public Education Foundation and its 2021 Georgia Innovation Foundation. The Georgia Institute of Technology and the University System of Georgia continue to have a competitive advantage.

Innovation is quality of life, quality of place, and of course economics. Self-satisfaction should not be tolerated and poor policies should be a thing of the past. The government has successfully crossed the dynamism of the private sector in many areas in recent years, from Operation Warp Speed, which brought about the COVID-19 vaccine, to broadband financing and alternative energy strategies.

But we should not rely on nation or glory as a nation. Who are the chips?

Editor’s Note: Global Atlanta receives a 10% commission when purchasing this book from the links on this page. Bookshop.org also donates 10% of the purchase price of each book to independent bookstores across the United States.

Each year, Global Atlanta asks influential readers and community leaders to review the most influential books they have read during the year. This initiative has been ongoing every year since 2010.

All books were selected, the reviews were written independently, and only a few edits were made by the staff.

