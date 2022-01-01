New Year’s aspirations!





2021 is a turning point for several reasons. It shows that human determination, innovation, and medical progress can be done for the benefit of the group. From extreme weather to fighting unknown viruses and their variants, and deploying vaccines at record speeds, we have successfully overcome road humps. In 2021, a collective pledge by all organizations and governments to combat climate change also developed.

Among all the global sustainability development goals set by the World Economic Forum, most banks and insurers have action plans with technology at the forefront of building a larger future. Needing more innovation is the second goal of the Zero Hanger.

Hunger is the leading cause of death in the world. Our planet has provided us with enormous resources, but unequal access and inefficient handling have left millions of people malnourished. Promoting sustainable agriculture through modern technology, fair distribution systems and food waste reduction is the key to sustaining the world’s population and preventing anyone from dying from hunger again.

Food loss is an aspect of increasing opportunities for innovation and technology to attract attention.

The nature of the problem:

33-50% of all food produced in the world is never eaten, and the value of this wasted food exceeds $ 1 trillion. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, 3 billion tonnes of food are wasted every year around the world. There is a perception that hunger is still a problem in developing countries, but it is a widespread problem. Today, one in nine people in the world is hungry or malnourished. In the UK alone, more than 1 million people accessed food banks in 2020.

The scope of this problem creates an imbalance in equal access to food, a fundamental human necessity, while increasing landfills due to waste disposal challenges, and companies have about 4 sales. ~ 5% is spent on waste disposal.

The hospitality industry, a shortage of supply chains, is a major cause in addition to domestic waste. On average, if the edible food and drink produced by the average household is not consumed in the UK alone, this is equivalent to 540 per household per year.

Some solutions to the problem:

Food waste should be controlled by source (more wise in the transportation and storage of food) and consumption (domestic and hospitality where surplus needs to be shared).

At the source, producers tend to dispose of food due to surplus, which leads to lower demand, thus price and crude transportation, storage to reach consumers. This end-to-end journey is ripe for reinvention. At TCS, our researchers are working to combine digital twin technology with food science, IoT, and AI-based sensors to monitor and predict food quality. Kenyas Twiga Foods and Ghanas Cheetah are similar innovative ventures that allow farmers to use technology to ensure that produce reaches the right consumers at the right price, or even the right means of transportation. increase. TCSm Krishi, India, Berlin-based startup Plantix aims to prevent farmers from wasting good produce if they estimate they have been damaged or if they need remote crop support. Here is an example.

When consuming, it’s important to understand why and how food is wasted. Based in the United States, Winnow has introduced AI to enable commercial kitchens to analyze trash using smart sensors mounted on trash cans. Similarly, London-based Gray Parrot has developed an AI-based waste management system.

Incentives for corrective action:

Incentives were an easier way to move people towards the right thing to do. Banks and insurance companies have the opportunity to make food waste prevention more mainstream in their sustainability goals.

Health and protection insurers have the opportunity to work with such technology start-ups to guide customers towards incorporating food waste prevention technology into their daily lives. Most health insurers are in physical health to guide their customers towards a healthier lifestyle, increased daily steps, optimized premiums, increased activities that lead to points earned, and more. I’m turning the dial. Can the same incentives be applied to reduce food loss? Is it possible to put a food index on all of us to keep the balance from procurement to consumption? Can all homes be motivated by the local council to reduce waste through AI-powered technology in our trash can?

At the dawn of the new year, it’s an opportunity for all of us to think of ways to make small, lasting tweaks to our lives to ensure that they are lean and lean. After all, let’s ensure that its basic inclusiveness allows for equal access to food products around the world. It doesn’t matter where we are and who we are. Let’s make this our New Year’s resolution.

