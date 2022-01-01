‘New Chapter:’ Bandwidth Chief Marketing Officer Noreen Allen Retires





RALEIGH – Bandwidth’s senior executives, who were executives at five different technology companies in Triangle, have decided to retire.

The company’s chief marketing officer, Noreen Allen, recently announced his retirement.

Allen’s career included a 10-year service at Bandwidth.

WRAL TechWire talked to Allen about her decision, what will happen next, and where bandwidth will go from here as the company prepares to move to Raleigh’s new headquarters facility.

The interview record is as follows and has been lightly edited for clarity.

WRAL TechWire (TW): Tell us about your decision why it is now and what will happen next.

Allen, Chief Marketing Officer for Bandwidth: I have been with Bandwidth for nearly 10 years and Raleigh for over 20 years. I have a lot of love for this company and this town. Raleigh was very good for me! I’ve made an incredible run here, starting my career in the tech industry and helping to expand and drive the growth of five exciting companies.

Ive worked closely with the region’s most influential organizations, from the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce to nonprofits like Band Together and other groups helping women in the region and the tech industry. .. It is my honor and privilege to work with many wonderful people over the years. I didn’t expect to say that, but I’m ready to start a new chapter. I’m from a very large family on the outskirts of Philadelphia, and I feel it’s a good time to get home and get close to them. Let’s go to the birds!

TW: You spent about 10 years in Bandwidth, what was your experience at the company?

Allen: It was a rocket ship! Bandwidth was an early stage local technology company when I joined in 2012. Today, it was a global publicly traded software company that underpins some of the world’s most exciting brands such as Microsoft, Google, Zoom and Uber. In the process, we have built a team of incredibly talented people and a truly special culture that focuses on people and helps each other succeed. The coolest part of my time at Bandwidth is to see the impact of our technology on the world. Communication using the software we provide is used everywhere today, from collaboration tools at work to on-demand apps on the phone to connected devices at home. Bandwidth has really changed the way we communicate with each other, the way we learn and interact with brands. Witnessing was powerful.

TW: And you’ve been in the triangle for over 20 years – what’s your experience with the triangle?

Allen: Man, I love this market! Triangle is a very lively tech hub. You can work for a super cool tech company, drive 5 minutes to go to a killer restaurant, drive another 10 minutes to see the Foo Fighters show, and get to the airport in 10 minutes. Where else does it happen? We got something very good in this town. It’s hard to imagine a place to support your business better, or a better place to build your career. The people of this town give them a lot of time and talent. There is a real sense of community. We have a great startup ecosystem, and a concentration of such impressive technological talents. There are so many exciting companies at different stages across so many technology disciplines. Today, some of the world’s most famous companies recognize the triangle for all the incredible benefits we have, including talent, collaboration culture, colleges, beach and mountain proximity, and living costs. .. Triangles offer many of the benefits of big cities, but at an easier pace with Southern hospitality.

TW: How is the triangle different from when you first started working in the area? What are the main changes? What are the similarities between those days and now?

Allen: We’ve grown a lot! I remember talking to Rick Smith, the editor of WRAL TechWire, almost 20 years ago. At that time, Triangle had most of the larger and established companies. A North Carolina college graduate student thought he had to head west to work for a cool and innovative company. Today, they have chosen an exciting option here in the triangle. From innovative new startups in coworking spaces to satellite offices for tech giants. Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Apple are all in the triangle today. This is a testament to the wonderful environment built in this community.

TW: What are the memorable projects and initiatives you have been involved in?

Allen: For over 20 years, I’ve been using SpectraSite (now American Tower), Motricity, Hosted Solutions (now Tierpoint), ChannelAdvisor, and Bandwidth. They all have spectacular rides and there are so many fun stories (and perhaps some nicknames) behind the scenes of each. But people are the ones who resonate most with me. I have been fortunate to work with some of the best individuals over the years. We did great things together and it was a lot of fun to do it!

Outstanding couple experience.

At Bandwidth, Im is really proud of the work he has done to relocate the company on his way to the 2017 IPO. Then, in 2020, in the midst of global uncertainty, we needed to navigate the announcement to build a new global headquarters in Raleigh. Pandemic.

SpectraSite moved the company from bankruptcy to NYSE IPO in 80 days. I can’t forget that Mayor Laurie was taking a selfie with Coolio at the Bandwidth launch party at CAM a few years ago.

Another Fun – Bandwidth CEO David Morken and I joined the Raleigh City team on a New York press tour a few years ago to promote the area.

I inadvertently got into the frame when David was filming live on TV on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. It’s a mistake I’ve never lived. Someone on my team dressed as me photobombing the CEO of Halloween that year!

Bandwidth, Development Partner Announces Rendering of Raleigh’s Future Headquarters Campus

TW: What advice do you have for newcomers, whether Bandwidth or a company in another Triangle region?

Allen: My advice for those who are just starting out with bandwidth: You are in a really special place. Thanks to the people I stayed for 10 years. And it starts with our CEO, David Morken. I’ve worked for some great companies for years and bandwidth is really special. We care for people in a really unusual way. Bandwidth is at the heart of an exciting world of technology and has a great deal of potential.

My advice for those who start their careers in the triangle: You too are in a really special place. This market is full of great opportunities across so many areas of technology. And you can’t find a more supportive business community. My advice for everyone early in the career: Be your own advocate. Take control of your career. Want more opportunities? Chase it! Ask your boss exactly what you need to do to reach the next level. Give and receive feedback gracefully. Don’t just sit down and wait for things to happen. Make them happen. Become a student in the world around you – read, listen, see – learn from the people and businesses around you. You can get your MBA just by paying attention to the companies and leaders around you every day.

Schools, soccer fields, amphitheaters, gymnasiums.Bandwidth launches Raleigh’s global headquarters

TW: Tell us about your team. How will your work continue? What do you want your heritage to look like in bandwidth and triangle?

Allen: Leave a strong team in Bandwidth. I am very proud of them and thank you for the time we spent together. It was a real blessing. Their creativity and motivation inspired me to make me better every day. They are my legacy. I can’t wait to see them doing great things for years to come! I know Im is leaving the company with great hands.

I hope my team and everyone in the triangle will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the region. Forget the comparison with Silicon Valley and other regions. The Triangle is a great place to take on giants from all over the world every day. Believe in what we are doing here and make it happen!

