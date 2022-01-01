The Rock & tech: Streaming, Instagram is the key to his superstar year and career





Chloe Melas, CNN

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has many reasons to toast with Telemana in 2021.

He produced and starred in two hit films, Jungle Cruise and Red Notice, debuted his biographical sitcom, Young Rock, and achieved unprecedented sales growth on his telemanate tequila, 200 million. Became the most followed American on Instagram with 85 million followers.

Johnson, 49, with grit, charisma, and a determination to “deliver merchandise,” wants to be the next president of the United States, from professional wrestlers to movie stars, major entrepreneurs, and almost half of the United States. increase. poll.

CNN talked with Johnson this week about his monumental year. He worked on hype about the potential and potential political ambitions of returning to the “Fast and Furious” series. He also provided a glimpse of how he was trying to outperform his blockbuster 2021.

Our conversation, lightly edited for flow and clarity, is:

You’ve seen some great success, are there any highlights? Looking back, what did you want to do differently?

“I worked hard and was lucky enough to get some things done in 2021. Some highlights that come to mind are the two big Seven Bucks Productions movies” Red Notice. ” And to complete “Black Adam”. ‘(Scheduled to be released in 2022.) Both presented many challenges during Covid, but like many other companies, they coordinated, clarified, created new Covid strategies and worked on them. start. Seven Bucks has just finished the second season of NBC’s “Young Rock” two weeks ago. I am very proud of everyone’s efforts and talents to get the job done and provide quality. And the other businesses in my portfolio have shown tremendous growth and are on track in 2021 — Teremana Tequila, ZOA Energy, Project Rock, XFL. Certainly, I would have listened to my internal organs when I was told to slow down a bit about what I did differently in 2021. Enjoy these moments even more with your family and friends, as these fun moments at the end of the day are really important s *** in life. I’m sorry to blasphemy, but that’s true. It is a good lesson to always hear the voice in the intestines. “

“Red Notice” will be the most watched movie on Netflix in 2021 and will be the most watched movie ever, praised by both industry people and viewers around the world. I received it. What do you think is the reason why “Red Notice” was so successful?

“First, I made a great movie that families around the world can enjoy. That’s the final profit. Delivering merchandise. I always say I can take people to dance, and they’re me. With the trust they have in, they dance one song, but it will make them dance all night, depending on the quality I offer. We make great movies and people make it Dancing together. Lawson Server is the author and director of “Red Notice,” which captivated two of the world’s largest stars, Gull Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, and a man famous for tattoos, eyebrows, and funny packs. Did a great job. But joking aside, this is a monumental achievement for our Sevenbacks Productions to produce the most watched Netflix movie ever. Since “Red Notice” was my first movie on a streaming platform, it was very important for me and our Seven Bucks Company to deliver and run Streaming Needles. What a holy achievement of s ***, congratulations to all involved. “

What do you think about the streaming war between platforms and its impact on theatrical release? Is this useful when discussing the release of a project as a producer?

“I say this very clearly. We learn what viewers and consumers want, and, equally importantly, how they want it. We are in a tremendous time in the Hollywood industry as we are witnessing great opportunities. I have a strong belief in the theater business and will continue to strive to maintain that theater experience for consumers. When the movie is done correctly, it’s the pure magic of the theater. Also, as an entertainment creator, producer and delivery, I strongly feel that it’s our job to always take care and go to people. I’m trying to approach streaming platforms and theaters with an entrepreneurial spirit and vision. The power of potential and the needs of the audience, consumer first, best practices emerge. People want. You have to be smart, open, and flexible to change and listen. “

There was a lot of talk that we might rejoin the “Fast and Furious” series. I saw Vin Diesel recently posted a request for you to come back. I know I’ve addressed an issue that might come back a few months ago, but were you surprised by Vin’s post?

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. When Vin and I actually connected without social media in June of this year, I contacted him directly and personally, I franchised. I said I wouldn’t go back to. I firmly, but with all my heart, I always supported the cast and said that the franchise would always take root for success, but I I didn’t have a chance to go back. I personally talked to my Universal partners and they all understood the problem so they were all very supportive.

Vinh’s recent public post was an example of his operation. I didn’t like him raising his kids in the post, and Paul Walker’s death. Exclude them. We talked about this a few months ago and came to understand it clearly. My goal was to end my wonderful journey with this incredible “Fast and Furious” series with gratitude and elegance. It’s a shame that this public dialogue has clouded the water. Anyway, I’m confident in the “Fast” universe and its ability to serve consistent viewers, and I sincerely hope that previous co-stars and crew members will be lucky and successful in the next chapter. “

As the most followed American on Instagram, do you think something has changed in the way you approached your social media last year?

“The answer is yes. I still have my fixed guidelines: be genuine, be genuine, make sure all social posts have the quality and meaning behind them, and tell people Offer some takeaways and realize that you won’t waste someone’s time on Bulls *** posts. But when we go through Covid’s harsh decline and flow, on social media I’ve noticed that I’m trying to use a much lighter touch in my own words because things are triggered so easily these days. When connecting with people via social media, I like to use it every day. And if I can make you laugh and laugh, I will try. “

Was it always part of your plan to be a tequila mogul? What’s next for Telemana after 2022?

“The tequila mogul wasn’t part of the first strategy, but I’m sure we’ll embrace it. Our numbers were disclosed earlier this week and our telemana growth is truly unprecedented. Our sales exceed 600,000 9-liter cases, a record high for the spirits industry in the first year. In context, George Clooney named his Casa Migo Tequila brand. It sold to Diagio for $ 1 billion and sold about 170,000 cases. Telemana now sells more than 600,000 cases. Therefore, it is possible to achieve tremendous growth by estimating mathematics and valuation. You can. I think this reflects our “best quality and best taste” mantra. I’m happy, but I’m not happy with what I’ve achieved with Telemana Tequila. Work has just begun. My goal after 2022 is to make Telemana a truly international tequila brand. We have organizational and international distribution expertise with the Telemana Team, a partner of Mast Jeger Meister, and equally importantly, have ambition and work ethic. “

You especially believe in your recent Vanity Faircover interview in the past that you will not run for president in 2024 because you “know nothing about politics”. Still, according to this spring’s poll, almost half of Americans will vote for you. Is “The Rock” a potential presidential candidate in the future?

“Well, I think the polls of almost half of the Americans in favor of running for president are very humble. It sits me down and I don’t know any other way to explain it. . Having a little ability to potentially enliven our country is humble and very humble. Maybe Telemana talking here, but I’m sorry about being a politician yet. I don’t know. I don’t know if DNA has that politician’s gene. Leader? Yes. Patriot? All day. Politician? No.

I feel that the best position I can be in right now is to be a reliable, unjudgmental place for people. Which side of the street you live in, what color you are, what you do for life, how you live your life, what your bank account says, Whether you drive a car or get on a bus. I do not mind. It doesn’t matter to me.Just work hard, take care of your family, be kind to people, be kind to people, be honest, respect your words, and always [have] Some fun along the way. And ** don’t be a hole. As I said, I don’t think I’ll be a good politician. “

Do you have any goals or determinations for the new year?

“Honestly, I usually don’t have New Year’s aspirations. I know it sounds like a hole here **, but I’m usually the one who does it all year round. Any change Even if it needs to happen, I’ll get it done and move on. But the past year has been different. It has opened my eyes a little more to the real changes that need my attention. , Workflow, who really needs attention in my life and what really should get me out of bed. Last year, I was in my life how important the idea and essence of time was. Nowadays, who and what is taking my time. We can’t get back the time, so after 2022 there are people, projects, energy, everything. Life. That’s me. If you get the time and get me out of bed, I will fall asleep knowing that it was worth it and it was spent wisely all the time. Time is our greatest And it’s the most valuable currency. “

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wraltechwire.com/2021/12/31/the-rock-tech-how-streaming-instagram-are-keys-to-his-superstar-year-career/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos