CES 2022 will end one day early due to COVID concerns.





The CES has canceled the final day of the 2022 technical conference in Las Vegas, and the show will end on January 7, the Consumer Technology Association announced today. A shorter schedule is an additional safety measure in the face of a surge in COVID-19 diagnostics.

In the last two weeks, many large companies, including BMW, Intel, AMD, GM, Google, T-Mobile, Amazon, Microsoft, and the company formerly known as Facebook, have lost their physical presence at the conference. I did. It is the largest technical conference in the world and is usually attended by more than 10,000 people each year.

The CTA’s president and CEO said the show is and needs to continue.

Yesterday, the United States set a tough new record for COVID. The maximum number of infections reported daily broke the previous day’s record. Las Vegas is located in Clark County, Nevada, with 11% of COVID tests returning positive. Nevadas COVID trackers report Clark County as a highly contagious area of ​​the disease.

More than 2,200 exhibitors have been identified-in the case of CES, the CTA stated in an email statement. In today's announcement, CTA said that 143 companies have signed up for face-to-face exhibitions in the last two weeks.

Participants must present proof of vaccination in order to obtain the badge. The CTA also requires that COVID-19 be tested within 24 hours of attending the meeting and will provide a free rapid test to assist in that. A mask is required for the show. After the show, international travelers will be given a free PCR test.

