What the wealthiest man in the world, Elon Musk, has to tell his students





Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, and the world’s wealthiest man, whose wealth increased by 924% during the Covid-19 pandemic, gave some advice to students and young people who want to succeed in life.

He was talking on the Lex Fridman podcast. There, I shared advice for students, such as reading books, avoiding becoming a leader, and helping.

Elon Musk shared five things when asked what advice he would like to give to school and college students who want to grow and have a positive impact on the world.

Here are five tips from Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, to students and young people.

1. Don’t try to be a leader

Elon Musk asked young people not only to be such leaders. He said something very important. “Often, what you want as a leader is people who don’t want to be leaders.

2. Read a book

Today’s generation is accustomed to reading things and getting information online, but reading books is important.

The wealthiest man in the world encouraged students and young people to read as many books as possible and get as much information as possible.

He also advised students to read and develop their general knowledge. That way, they can know what’s happening all over the world and have a good idea of ​​the landscape of knowledge.

3. Contribute to society

In order to have a positive impact on society, we need to contribute to society. He said they should contribute more than they consume.

“Try to make a positive and net contribution to society. That’s what you should aim for,” he told Fridman in a podcast.

Elon Musk said that those who do honest day-to-day work have a lot of respect from him.

4. Talk to people

Talking to people is never underestimated. The more you talk to different kinds of people around the world, the more your mind will open up to different perspectives.

“Talk to people from different professions, different industries, professions and skills,” Elon Musk told Friedman.

“Learn as much as you can,” he said.

5. Useful

The most important tip he shared for students and young people was to make it useful.

“Do something useful to your fellow humans, the world,” said the wealthiest person in the world in a podcast.

He added that this is very difficult.

Musk said that the useful life is “a life worth living”.

