Are you waiting for Google’s December Pixel update?You have to keep waiting





Google’s December Pixel Drop was aimed at solving 5g connectivity and phantom calling issues, and included some great new features, but it’s now delayed.

The Pixel 6 is the latest smartphone manufactured by Google and needs to get the update first and foremost, but for most owners the December update isn’t planned and the wait seems to continue. This is frustrating news for many, but there’s little you can do about it, and the rollout has been suspended for good reason, so it’s better to wait patiently than trying to sideload the update.

The latest Pixel Feature Drop was announced on December 6, 2021 and advertised some improvements and bug fixes. Most notably, both the phantom call issue and the 5g slowdown have been resolved. The Pixel 6 Series’ ultra-wideband feature has also been unlocked, allowing you to use digital car keys and control the direction of NearbyShare file transfers. The Quick Tap to Snap feature, which allows you to double-tap the back to open the Snapchat camera, was also part of this update. Users with hearing loss may have been eager to improve their conversation mode, and more features have been added to the list.

Google’s December Pixel Feature Drop was important, but not as important as the November update, which alleviated fingerprint sensor trouble, but shortly after launching the rollout, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users had problems. I started to report. Shortly thereafter, reports began to be received that rollouts seemed to be very slow. This indicates that Google may be curbing updates or suspending updates soon. Google has released an official statement announcing that the rollout has been suspended and the next update is expected to arrive by late January.

Pixel 6 connectivity issues

Google has acknowledged that the issue that led to the suspension of the rollout was related to some Pixel 6 owners’ connectivity issues. Apparently, the user was reporting that the call was disconnected or disconnected. Ironically, fixing the 5g connection issue should have been part of the update, but obviously things got worse. The January update should include a solution to this new issue, as well as all the features and fixes added from the December Pixel Feature Drop.

If you receive a December software update and you’re having trouble disconnecting a call, it’s possible to restore factory settings and install an earlier version of your system software, but that’s not an easy task. To downgrade your Pixel 6 series smartphone, you need to back up your data, reset it to factory settings, and then use the Android Flash Tool to flash the software. This requires developer mode and a wired connection to your computer. This is easier than before, but most users shouldn’t try this unless they’re used to flashing updates. The Pixel 6 is a great smartphone, and it’s a shame that some users’ experiences are being compromised by software glitches, but the solution arrives in the new year.

