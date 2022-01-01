The best game subscription service in 2021





For console gamers, Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch Online serve three very different communities in the game. All of these online services from Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo are required to take advantage of the specific features of their respective consoles. In addition to the switch almost 50 years ago from the house built by Mario, the latest consoles from Microsoft and Sony have also evolved their approach to online since their first launch.

Nintendo Switch Online is the cheapest and child-friendly game, but Game Pass allows gamers to natively stream or play on multiple devices. On the other hand, Sonys Game Help included with PlayStation Plus has helped make the game more familiar than ever. If you only need to choose one, analyze some things to consider. I was here to do it.

If you’re looking for one of the largest catalogs of past and present games that you can play on multiple devices, get the Microsoft Game Pass.

If you’re looking for member-focused features in addition to the high daily, weekly, and monthly sales of the game, get PlayStation Plus.

If you’re looking for an affordable plan for individuals and families in addition to one of the most secure online environments available, get Nintendo Switch Online.

Want to access Microsoft’s first-party lineup that dates back to the original Xbox

The ability to play most of Microsoft’s first-party lineup, which dates back to the original Xbox released over 20 years ago, is worth the admission to the Game Pass. Indeed, the first day release of the latest blockbusters like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite ensures that the console can definitely compete with Sony’s exclusive products. However, the ability to enjoy Xbox 360 era releases, such as the original Gears of War trilogy and original Xbox games like Crimson Skies, is a box of all nostalgia.

It hasn’t counted the huge amount of Bethesda titles added since Microsoft got them from some games in The Elder Scrolls series to recent titles like Doom Eternal. Other upcoming Xbox Game Studios releases include Forza Motorsport, Senuas Saga: Hellblade II, and Fable. And the game pass is a ticket to play them on the first day.

You can rotate a high-profile third-party release

First-party Microsoft releases aren’t the only games available on the Game Pass. Famous third-party games also rotate inside and outside the service. The number of titles representing different genres and console generations can be a bit overwhelming for some.

For starters, gamers looking for a more mainstream release can enjoy everything from Aliens: Fireteam Elite to Dirt 5. The library has been significantly extended to the realm of niche indie games such as Skate Bird and Firewatch. Games such as PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay and Race With Ryan mean that the service will definitely also have a children’s release.

You will pay an additional $ 5 for streaming on Xbox Live Gold, various platforms and EA Play

Unlike PlayStation Plus and Nintendo Switch Online, the Game Pass alone does not give Xbox users access to play multiplayer games online. Besides games that you can play for free, anyone who wants to play online multiplayer needs Xbox Live Gold. For $ 14.99 per month, Game Pass Ultimate Tier offers benefits such as Game Pass, Xbox Live and more.

On its own, Xbox Live offers gamers two free games a month and discounts in addition to online play. With Game Pass Ultimate, buyers deep within the Xbox ecosystem can play games natively on Xbox and PC while extending to game streaming on these platforms and mobile devices. Over 100 games, divided into first-party and third-party releases, are even bigger with EA Play membership included.

Trying at least 2 free games a month on PS4 or PS5

At the base level, becoming a member of PlayStation Plus allows users to play online multiplayer. But since the PS3 era, Sony’s online services have provided subscribers with two perfectly curated games a month. At the end of 2021, PlayStation Plus members will receive Lego DC Super-Villains and Mortal Shell in addition to PSVR games such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

PS5 owners also have access to the PlayStation Plus collection, which features dozens of PS4 era games consisting of first-party exclusive and third-party releases. The current slate of Sony’s latest games isn’t the largest, but unfortunately those who skip PS4 can try games like Last of Us Remastered, God of War, Ratchet & Clank, Until Dawn, Detroit: Become Human. ..

Eventually, you may need a big discount on the game

Many gamers understand the feeling of paying the game in full at the time of release and later regretting the decision. The best thing about PlayStation Plus is how generous the discounts are for members of the service. Between new and old releases, downloadable content, and various in-game currencies, subscriber price cuts really ease buyers’ regrets.

I want to try auxiliary functions such as shared play and game help

The two latest additions to PlayStation Plus since the release of PS5 are SharePlay and GameHelp. Share play gives PS5 users the opportunity to have their friends who have either a PS5 or PS4 console display the game screen or try out a PS5 game. This allows users who may be missing a game or PS5 to stream the game from a friend’s console or play co-op games together.

Game help, on the other hand, makes the game a little more accessible. Supported in games such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Oddworld: Soulstorm, this feature provides players with tips for achieving difficult goals. Think of them as official game tips that gamers don’t have to leave the screen for online guides and YouTube videos. All the player has to do is press the PS button on the DualSense controller to access the function from the control center.

There is an additional $ 9.99 for PlayStation Now

Playstation Plus does not offer the same amount of available games as Game Pass or Nintendo Switch Online. However, for $ 9.99, PlayStation Plus subscribers are encouraged to consider adding PlayStation Now. The service gives members the ability to play a large collection of games dating to the PS2 era via streaming. This allows gamers to play everything, including previous God of War entries and Dark Cloud games, and is now the only way to play Metal Gear Solid IV: Guns of the Patriots.

In addition to the ability to stream PlayStation Now on PS4 and PS5, if the user has a PS4 controller, this service will work on the PC. It doesn’t matter if the user-selected game is natively streamed or downloaded in the console. Subscribers to the service also have full access to online multiplayer mode. Similar to Game Pass, games saved via PlayStation Now will be transferred between PS4, PS5, and PC.

You care about a safe environment for kids to play online

Nintendo has received a lot of criticism about how to handle online multiplayer. However, for brands that are considered more family friendly than Microsoft or Sony, it makes sense for Japanese giants to pay special attention in the space. It’s very boring, but the friend code system that links with fellow gamers makes it difficult for kids to interact with random strangers.

This extends to communication. With the exception of free games like Fortnite and Warframe, most games, including all Nintendo’s first-party releases with online play, require the Nintendo Switch Online app (available on Android and iOS) for voice chat. Nintendo Switch Online also has a family plan that allows you to monitor different accounts.

I want to play Nintendo’s classic back catalog

With a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you’ll have access to dozens of games from the Nintendo and Super Nintendo eras. In addition to first-party classics like Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong Country, your subscription also includes very niche third-party products.

The gaming experience has also been enhanced with the ability to freely rewind gameplay, instant saves, cloud saves, and even online multiplayer for selected titles. For $ 49.99 a year, users can get the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. This includes classic titles in addition to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, as well as unlocking downloadable content for games like Animal Crossing New Horizons.

You are looking for the cheapest way to play online

Nintendo Switch Online is also the cheapest online service compared to Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. By itself, the service costs only $ 3.99 per month. At this price, users can not only play games online, but also enjoy the current selection of games from the Nintendo and Super Nintendo era. As an added feature, many compatible games have the ability to store game data in the cloud along with various special offers. Individuals looking to enter the world of online multiplayer have a great starting point for this service.

Choosing Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, or Nintendo Switch Online all comes down to the type of gaming experience you’re looking for.

If you want to play a large library of games that grows continuously and spans different console generations, Game Pass makes sense. We recommend choosing Game Pass Ultimate for water as it includes Xbox Live Gold. Playstation Plus is perfect for casual gamers who don’t buy a lot of games and sometimes need help. On the other hand, parents who are worried about their children’s online gaming habits can rest assured that Nintendo Switch Online offers a very affordable and secure experience.

