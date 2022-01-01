10 Google Search Tricks to Help You Find What You Are Looking For





How often do you use Google? every day? Multiple times a day?

If you focus on privacy, you have a better option. Tap or click to find a Google alternative that works well without collecting large amounts of data.

You should not look to Google or other search sites to diagnose your symptoms. Tap or click for a reason to abandon Dr. Google.

When it comes to finding what you want, some tricks make the job easier. Here are 10 Google tips to try.

1. Filter search results by date

Let’s say you are studying, and you only want to find the results of the last 5 years. You can filter by date to prevent older links from clogging your search results.

Here’s what to do. First, enter the phrase. next,[ツール]Tap and[いつでも]Click to[カスタム範囲]Click.

Then a small box called a custom date range pops up with your calendar. You can insert a start date and an end date. In this way, you filter your results so that you don’t get a single search result outside these time boundaries. From there, press Go.

2. Exclude unnecessary keywords

Looking for one can be a hassle and keeps producing different results. You can use this trick to exclude unwanted keywords.

Do I need to exclude words? Prefix unnecessary words with a minus sign. Put a plus sign in front of the words you want to emphasize what is important.

3. Search the file

Here is another secret that can save you time. If you’re looking for a spreadsheet, PDF, or another document, type filetype: at the beginning of your search. For example, if you need a PDF, include filetype: pdf in your search along with the keywords.

This tip is also useful if you are looking for other types of files. Need an Excel spreadsheet? Just enter filetype: xlsx with the keyword in the search engine. Currently, everything published is just a few clicks.

4. Try advanced search

Everyone knows how to search Google regularly. However, experienced researchers prefer advanced search capabilities that help narrow down the results. Among other parameters, you can find websites that include specific words, exact phrases, numbers, languages, and regions.

Just below and to the right of the main text field during the initial search attempt[設定]Click to[高度な検索]Look for. Multiple search fields are displayed. There you can filter your search in different ways.

If you can’t find anything on a particular website due to lack of search capabilities, there are Google’s advanced search fields that you can search on your site or domain. For media, you can also search by image size, aspect ratio, color, search on the site, and filter results by usage rights.

5. Quick and easy search method

If you don’t need all the filters for advanced searches, you can use some shortcuts for regular searches. For example, if you’re looking for the exact one, add quotes to the word or phrase (for example, “Last Dance”).

You can also place the site just before the URL to search the site directly, followed by the search term. Therefore, it looks like this: site: komando.com google You can search for related content (related 🙂 using the same method.

Prefix words to search for social media and # to search for hashtags. Use * in place of an unknown word or as a placeholder. You can also search within a range of numbers such as: 2002..2018.

While talking about social media, you are the only one who can control what others learn about you through the web. Tap or click to see the 10 Facebook settings that you really need to double-check.

6. An easy way to keep up to date

Would you like to take a quick look at the weather today? Assuming your device knows your whereabouts, Google uses the term weather to get detailed daily weather forecasts with outlook for the next few days. You can also enter the weather for Atlanta and other places on the map to receive detailed weather information.

Sure, Google can tell you the predictions, but I rely on the sites that professionals use to predict storms and plan flights. Try Windy by tapping or clicking.

7. Last countdown

This skill is surprisingly useful, especially in the kitchen. You’ll see a Google timer and a default countdown clock of 5 minutes on its own. You can change it quickly when you need it. Click or tap the tab at the top to turn it into a stopwatch.

8. Find the origin of the word

Many people use Google as a dictionary, enter words, and then enter a “definition” into a search engine. But Google isn’t just an entry, it also provides synonyms, antonyms, and (often) the etymology of words, or word origins.

So if you want to know that the night comes from Old English, you can play this lingual game all day long.

9. Convenient translator

Select the language you need to translate, then search for the word or phrase. Google Translate works in over 100 languages ​​around the world. Search engines can be converted to Klingon, but translation support is not yet available.

Want to learn another language? Today’s smart AI-powered apps are useful. Tap or click on the best option there.

10. Perform two searches at the same time

Most of us are only thinking about finding one search term at a time. First look for Paris, then look for the history of airplanes.

If you’re not sure what you’re looking for, Google can combine searches. All you need to do is add your search terms and separate them with and or or.

Do you have any questions about your digital lifestyle? Call Kim’s National Radio Show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to and watch Kim Command Show on your mobile phone, tablet, TV or computer. Alternatively, tap Kims’s free podcast or click here.

