2021 is the year when I fell in love with Genshin and lost its influence.





Genshin Impact is not the game I was thinking of. I wrote it down as just a silly, money-fueled attempt to emulate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Whenever it came out in a conversation, I called it “breath of weaves” out of control. But underneath its Hyrule-studded look is a ridiculously fun RPG with a charming character cast and a combat system that’s easily comparable to that of Nintendo’s games.

As I briefly explained when it was released in 2020, it wasn’t until the 2.0 update was released in July that I was completely immersed in the world of Teyvat and traveled to major countries with a nasty fairy buddy / emergency food. Did. , Paimon. Genshin’s early games did a great job of reminding us that we were spending our time on free gachas rather than paid RPGs.

There’s a lot to do on Genshin’s vast map, but patches are still slowly emerging. Just wipe out boss battles, challenges, puzzles, chests or two trash mobs. It’s easy to waste your time running around, exploring every corner, and harvesting all the leaves and fruits you find. It would be even more fun if I could compete with one or two friends. Putting together a team structure and tackling challenges in a co-operative is one of my favorite parts. The story isn’t that good, and MiHoYo can flesh out each of the key characters you meet.

When that character receives their own banner, it makes it even more attractive — a limited-time opportunity to recruit them to your party. Of course, at the price.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

I’ve played quite a few gacha games over the years, so I’ve been smashing gems for months hoping that my favorite character will receive a banner, and then blowing away all the stashes in minutes. It’s no wonder the cycle of going again. There is no difference with Genshin. By playing every day, you can slowly earn primogems or buy them for real money. When your favorite character appears on the banner, pray to the RNG Overlord to “come back”. That’s what I wanted to do with Baal, Tabat’s Electro Archon, and a certified General Badas.

At this point, I’ve completed all of Genshin’s main story quests, so for the next few weeks I’ve shattered the world’s bosses and did side quests with friends to save a decent number of Primo gems. Also, as the gear was delayed and the enemy’s level went up, I noticed a power gap between the late party and the poorest garbage mob, so I was trying to level up the main team. Genshin was also beginning to become more and more iterative. I logged on, spent my Resin on my boss, did some things every day, and then struggled to stay engaged in other ways.

no effect

Patch 2.1 has been removed and the Baal banner was here. I performed a meaningless pre-pull ritual with a friend and prepared to go.

I didn’t catch her. Genshin Impact has a disappointing system that guarantees a 5-star character when pulled many times. If you save as much as hitting mercy twice, the banner character is guaranteed. I was unlucky because I was able to sympathize only once. My friend got Baal. It was great, and I ended up with another character I wanted to join my team. It’s not a complete victory, but I’m still happy. Not so long.

One of Genshin’s biggest pitfalls, and what finally kept me away from it, was how difficult it was to experiment. Combat focuses on mixing different character elements to create a reaction. It’s a bit like a Pokemon in some respects. Fire characters have better time against ice enemies, but worse time against water surfaces. However, if you send an electro character to a water enemy, the enemy’s physical strength will melt.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The deeper you get into the game, the harder it is to introduce new characters into your composition. I ran most of my time with Fischl, Barbara, Chongyun and Xiangling. I wanted to incorporate the wind-based support character sucrose into the party. But I had nothing to level her up as the main party invested all the money, time, and resources to keep up. It took about a week and a half to match sucrose with the rest of the team. It was just to see if she was suitable for my composition.

Genshin does a great job of getting you hooked early on, but things start to fall apart as deeply as you get, especially if you’re not coughing cash. It’s a game that somehow respects your time and at the same time disregards it. You can dive in, do your daily life, and get out within 30 minutes. But as soon as you want to change things or try something new, it’s a huge task. It already stagnates a few endgames incredibly.

I loved the time at Genshin Impact and spent a little money mercifully away from it. I’ve been playing every day for over two months and enjoying every moment, and I hope MiHoYo does a better job of keeping players interested in the second half of the game. If I have more talk, I’ll probably go back to it.

But for now, I’m observing Tabat from a distance.

