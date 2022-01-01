December update for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro officially delayed





Well, this is not the way you want to start a brand new, flagship smartphone, Google update cycle. With a recent update to Google’s Pixel Phone Help Forum (via Droid-Life), Google has officially delayed the long absence of the latest Pixel Feature Drop and expects to see an update for Pixel phones in early December. I have not. Until late January. problem? Disconnected or disconnected calls were bad before the update and only worsened afterwards. Please see the message below.

Hey Pixel community,

After some users reported disconnection or disconnection, the Pixel team suspended software updates to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices in December. We have identified a fix that will be rolled out in a software update by late January. This update also includes all the fixes and improvements originally planned for December. If you received a December software update on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and you still have mobile connectivity issues, use the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) to revert to the previous software version and factory conditions. You can reset it to. Back up your phone before restoring to a previous software version. If you are not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, no action is required. We apologize for any inconvenience, but please wait for a while until the correction starts.

Pixel Community Manager,

Camille

Good news and bad news via Google PixelPhone help forum

Fortunately, Google has identified the issue that is causing the call to hang up, which will be fixed in the next update in late January, with a list of new features and updates originally planned for the December patch. It will be published. If we were still sitting here that Google could solve this problem, there would be no good news here. Currently, there are at least identified and officially ongoing fixes.

The bad news is a bit more abundant, but this fix won’t be done until 3-4 weeks from now, and if you get the December update, you’ll have to jump over some hoops to get back to. Build in early November. According to a forum post, it can be undone and factory reset using the Android Flash Tool. It doesn’t sound like a good time, but at least there’s something you can do.

Another part of the bad news is the fact that all the owners of these new Pixels have been hanging for months (in total) while waiting for the promised update and the fix provided by the early December update. The missing new features are nothing more than an inconvenience, but the jacked-up rollout of this early update just looks bad for new Pixel adopters. If it describes you, this isn’t normal and doesn’t really happen very often. stay strong.

Let’s face it: This is all pretty bad on the Google side. I’m happy they’ve identified the issue, but I really don’t like the fact that the Pixel adoption may be higher than ever and the update experience is declining soon. That certainly happens, but I suspect it happened a little further into the life cycle of these new flagship Pixel smartphones. Hope things are settled and maybe Google can push this update a little faster than the promotion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chromeunboxed.com/pixel-6-and-6-pro-december-update-officially-delayed-by-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos