Did you buy a VR headset for Christmas for your child?You may regret it





Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset.

T3 Magazine | Future | Getty Images

Parents who buy virtual reality headsets for their kids at Christmas can face nasty surprises.

Oculus, the VR division of Facebook’s parent company Meta, may have seen a surge in sales during the holidays, with the main app taking the top spot on Apple’s App Store on Christmas day.

However, the company’s most popular headset, the Oculus Quest 2, will turn on parental controls that allow responsible adults to block content over the age of 18 and other materials that could harm children. There are no options.

Other headsets such as HTC’s Vive and Valve’s Index also do not include child safety features. According to HTC, headsets are not suitable for toddlers. It is possible to set parental controls for Sony PlayStation VR via the PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Apart from the possibility that children will encounter dangerous materials, experts are also worried about the impact of VR on their eyes, but there is little data on this.

Meta has made VR a key business focus and has achieved the so-called “metaverse,” a pivot to a shared virtual world where people can work, play and interact with each other.

The company’s rebranding from Facebook is fueling a new interest in VR. This is a technology that has long struggled to gain significant commercial traction.

Meta stated that its terms of use do not allow children under the age of 13 to create an account and this information is included in the setup process. All Oculus content is rated by the International Age Rating Coalition.

The dark side of VR

Center for Countering Digital Hate is a non-profit organization campaigned by big tech companies to eradicate hatred from the platform, with VRChat, a popular chat room service available on Oculus, for child abuse, harassment and racism. , I found some cases of pornography.

One clip shared by CCDH features users playing recordings praising child abuse. The organization states that VR headsets are not safe for children, despite the lack of parental controls.

Imran Ahmed, CEO of CCDH, said the Metaverse is “connecting users not only to each other, but to a variety of predators” and “a paradise for hatred, pornography and child care.”

“Parents who donated Facebook’s VROculus headset for Christmas need to be aware that they can put their children at serious risk,” he added.

Meta says it will invest $ 50 million in global research and program partners to ensure that Metaverse products are developed responsibly.

Regarding VRChat, Meta spokesperson Kristina Milian told CNBC that the game is a cross-platform app. That is, “at any time, a player connecting from Quest may be interacting with a player connecting from another platform such as SteamVR or Microsoft Windows.”

“This means that quest users can report and block other users, but we can’t take action against abusers who aren’t users of our platform,” Milian added.

A spokesperson for the VRChat maker wasn’t able to get immediate comments when contacted by CNBC.

What do your parents think?

The Oculus Quest 2 setup process is fairly straightforward and takes just a few minutes. The user needs to link their Facebook account. This requires you to be at least 13 years old. However, if you have access to your parent’s account, you can’t stop young children from using it.

Some parents have told CNBC that they are happy to have their children use VR as long as they are under their supervision. However, they also expressed concern that Oculus does not have parental controls.

Technology entrepreneur Matt Miller, who founded software development company Ustwo, said he bought an Oculus headset for children aged 11 and 13.

“We wanted the kids to have something they could show to their friends when they came,” he said. “I like the idea of ​​being able to learn about places I’ve never been to.”

But Miller and his wife Lisa think Meta needs to introduce the ability to filter what kids can see on Oculus. This is an emotion from another parent.

Eric Berry, a software engineer based in Saratoga Springs, Utah, says he wanted to buy Oculus Quest 2 for his kids until he realized that his device didn’t have parental controls.

“I hope they add them soon or make their device the worst nightmare for parents,” Berry said on Twitter.

Still, Mr. Miller said VR is a “fascinating experience” and his kids enjoy games such as the rhythm action title Beat Sabre and the social game app Rec Room. “They only play the games we buy,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/31/bought-your-kid-a-vr-headset-for-christmas-you-might-regret-it.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos